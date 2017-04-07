Jerry West wants the NBA to make someone else ‘The Logo’

Jerry West has been the NBA’s logo for almost 50 years, and he thinks that’s long enough.

The Lakers legend on Friday reiterated his belief that the NBA should update its logo to feature someone new.

“I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself and when people say that (‘The Logo’), that’s just not who I am, period,” West said on “The Jump.”

“And if they would want to change it, I wish they would.”

West didn’t offer any serious suggestions for a new legend to be the logo, but he’s said Michael Jordan in the past, and at least one current NBA star agrees.

Jerry West said he wants the NBA to change the logo… I don't know how you change it at this point but if they do… I say MJ lol — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 7, 2017

So would Lillard use the pretty famous one Jordan already has?