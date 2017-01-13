Jeremy Lin Provides Optimistic Injury Update

The Brooklyn Nets remain without point guard Jeremy Lin due to a hamstring injury, but Lin recently provided an injury update which sounds quite optimistic.

Jeremy Lin is out once again with a hamstring injury, and will miss Friday’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors, the Nets announced.

The decision to hold Lin out once again is at the discretion of the organization and its medical staff. But if the decision was Lin’s to make, he says he would already be back on the court with his teammates.

In an interview with CCTV NBA Prime Time in Chinese [via the New York Post] Lin said ideally, he may return in a week or two. “It’s progressing gradually,” Lin said of the hamstring injury. “I think the recovery is faster than last time.”

Lin and the Nets have already established that the area in which Lin injured his hamstring this time is different than the first hamstring injury he suffered this season, which caused him to miss over five weeks.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson praised Lin’s competitive nature, but also cautioned that he and the team are deferring to the team doctors, as they should.

“I love Jeremy’s competitiveness. That’s Jeremy being competitive, that’s him wanting to be out there to help his teammates,” Atkinson told the New York Post. “That’s the way I look at it. We’ll continue to evaluate [Lin]. He’s progressing nicely. He understands that our performance team and our doctors, that’s who I’m listening to.”

The Nets certainly need Lin on the court. There’s no question that the Nets are better with Lin on the floor, and their depth without him is questionable, at best. But the Nets are taking the right path in not rushing Lin. It’s more important to make sure Lin heals fully, rather than rushing his recovery and risking further injury.

Brooklyn’s point guard depth also took another hit on Thursday, as Isaiah Whitehead suffered a sprained left knee vs. the Pelicans. The Nets announced Whitehead, who has taken over as the starting point guard in Lin’s absence, is questionable for Friday night’s game in Toronto.

