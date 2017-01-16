Jazz at Suns live stream: How to watch online

The Phoenix Suns (13-27) will host the Utah Jazz (26-16) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on tap for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Utah Jazz (26-16) and the Phoenix Suns (13-27). Tipoff from Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. FOX Sports Arizona will carry the game in the Greater Phoenix area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Utah enters play at 26-16 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz lead the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-17) by a game in the Northwest Division standings. Utah has won three games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10, and is 11-9 away from Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Phoenix enters play at 13-27 on the year and in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Suns trail the Golden State Warriors (34-6) by a staggering 21 games in the Pacific Division standings. Phoenix won its most recent game over the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday night, 108-105. The Suns have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 8-11 at home this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

TV Info: FSAZ, ROOT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Suns will be getting 5.5 points at home from the visiting Jazz. The associated moneylines for this game are Utah -220 and Phoenix +175. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 202 points.

Utah will slow the game down with its strong frontcourt defense. It would be impressive if the Suns get back-to-back wins over the Spurs and Jazz, but that’s not going to happen on Monday night.

