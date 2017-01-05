Jazz at Raptors live stream: How to watch online

The Utah Jazz (22-14) make the trek to face off against the Toronto Raptors (23-11) in Canada on Thursday evening. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

The match-up between the NBA’s leading MVP candidates, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, headlines the league’s Thursday night slate. However, there is arguably a better team-based face-off occurring in Canada, as the Toronto Raptors play host to the Utah Jazz in a battle between two of the league’s top teams.

Utah suffered an 11-point road loss to the Boston Celtics in the team’s last outing, but that game took place without the services of point guard George Hill. Hill has been phenomenal when he’s been able to play in his first season with the Jazz, but he is currently in the concussion protocol and considered questionable for Thursday’s tilt.

On the flip side, the Raptors also enter this game coming off a lopsided defeat, as Toronto took it on the chin by 28 points against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. That was an angry and dominant Spurs performance that shouldn’t reflect (too) poorly on the Raptors, but it safe to assume both teams will have some extra motivation to avoid a losing skid.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)

Venue: Air Canada Centre

TV Info: ROOT, Sportsnet One

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

The good folks at FiveThirtyEight provide Toronto with a 69 percent chance to claim victory in this spot, which can largely be explained by the presence of homecourt advantage. Make no mistake, the Jazz can go in and win on the road, however, especially if Hill is able to make his triumphant return to the lineup.

There will be flashier match-ups throughout the NBA season, but if you enjoy good basketball, this game is for you.

