Jazz at Nuggets live stream: How to watch online

The Denver Nuggets (18-25) will host the Utah Jazz (29-17) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Northwest Division rivalry game online.

There are six NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24. One of those games will be between Rocky Mountain rivals in the Utah Jazz (29-17) and the Denver Nuggets (18-25). Tipoff from the Pepsi Center in Denver will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports Utah will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Altitude Sports will carry the game in the Greater Denver area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Utah enters play at 29-17 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz lead the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-19) by 2.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Utah lost its most recent game last night to the Thunder at home, 97-95. The Jazz have gone 7-3 in their last 10 and are 13-9 away from Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Denver enters play at 18-25 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Jazz by 9.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Denver lost its most recent game on the road to the division rival Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, 111-108. The Nuggets have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 10-11 at the Pepsi Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Pepsi Center

TV Info: ROOT, ALT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Nuggets will be laying two points at home to the visiting Jazz. The associated moneylines for this game are Denver -130 and Utah +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 211.5 points.

With both teams coming off a loss, this game between division rivals could go down to the wire. Since the Nuggets are at home and have a day’s rest over the Jazz, look for Denver to win and cover the two-point spread.

This article originally appeared on