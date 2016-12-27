Jazz at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (12-22) and the Utah Jazz (18-13) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are four NBA games on tap for Tuesday, Dec. 27. One of those games will be between the Utah Jazz (18-13) and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-22). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Root Sports will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Time Warner will have the telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Utah enters play at 18-13 on the season and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Jazz trail the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-12) by a game in the Northwest Division standings. Utah has lost three straight games, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 8-6 away from Vivint Smart Home Arena this year.

Los Angeles enters play at 12-22 on the season and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (27-5) by a whopping 16 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles won its most recent game over the city rival Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas Day, 111-102. The Lakers have gone 2-8 in their last 10 and are 7-7 at home this year.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: NBA TV, ROOT, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be getting five points at home from the visiting Jazz. The associated moneylines for this game are Utah -210 and Los Angeles +180. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 204.5 points.

The Lakers could be feeling pretty good about themselves after beating the rival Clippers at home on Christmas. However, the Jazz will be a tougher challenge at the Staples Center on Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on