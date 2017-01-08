Jazz at Grizzlies live stream: How to watch online

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-16) will host the Utah Jazz (23-15) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the slate for Sunday, Jan. 8. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Utah Jazz (23-15) and the Memphis Grizzlies (23-16). Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports will have the telecast in the Greater Salt Lake City area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Memphis area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream for this game can be found on NBA.com.

Utah enters play at 23-15 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz have a one-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-16) in the Northwest Division standings. Utah won its most recent game on the road against the division rival Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, 94-92. The Jazz have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 11-8 away from Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Memphis enters play at 23-16 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the San Antonio Spurs (30-7) by eight games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis won its most recent game on the road Friday night against the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 128-119. The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 13-7 at the FedEx Forum this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

TV Info: NBA TV, ROOT, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Grizzlies will be laying three points at home to the visiting Jazz. The associated moneylines for this game are Memphis -150 and Utah +130. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 191 points.

Take Utah getting the points in this one. The Jazz probably overlooked the lowly Timberwolves the other night and were still able to win. Memphis is feeling very good about its road win over Golden State and could have a tough time against Utah on Sunday night.

