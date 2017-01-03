Jazz at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (20-14) will host the Utah Jazz (22-13) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online via live steaming.

There are eight NBA games on the slate for Tuesday, Jan. 3. One of those games will be between the Utah Jazz (22-13) and the Boston Celtics (20-14). Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Root Sports will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Comcast SportsNet New England will carry the game in the New England region. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Utah enters play at 22-13 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz have a one-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-14) in the Northwest Division standings. Utah has won four straight, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, and is 10-6 away from Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Boston enters play at 20-14 on the year and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Toronto Raptors (23-10) by 3.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston won its most recent game over the Miami Heat on Friday night, 117-114. The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their last 10 and are 8-6 at the TD Garden this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: NBA TV, ROOT, CSNE

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Celtics will be laying six points at home to the visiting Jazz. The associated moneylines for this game are Boston -240 and Utah +200. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 200 points.

Utah has played well of late to get into the top-four in the Western Conference. Boston hasn’t been particularly dominant at home this season. This could be a game that the Jazz could steal on the road.

