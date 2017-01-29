Jaylen Brown Will Bring Stability to the Second Unit

Jaylen Brown’s importance to the Boston Celtics continues to grow

When the Boston Celtics were in the midst of their three game losing streak with Avery Bradley sidelined, it appeared as though they were incapable of playing well enough when not at full strength. Then, when Al Horford went down prior to the game against the Magic, the Celtics knew they needed to see something different from their second unit players.

Starting with the game against the Rockets, Brad Stevens changed up the starting lineup , giving opportunities to both Jaylen Brown and Jonas Jerebko to start. The results were astounding. The Celtics got their best victory of the season in a thriller against the Rockets, then came back and crushed the Magic and took down the Bucks in overtime to finally pull even with the Raptors.

Across the board, the Celtics started playing better on both ends, and started returning to the identity that gave them success last year. Perhaps the most important thing for the Celtics during this stretch has been Brown. Moving him to the starting unit allowed Marcus Smart to stay with the second unit, which they desperately needed. Smart is the only player that can be trusted to run the second unit offense, and it makes all the difference getting that additional edge from him.

The problem was that the Celtics were yet to see how Brown could handle more minutes, and if he could fit in with the starting unit. Brown has had some consistency issues this season, but has quietly been able to take on any role that Stevens has asked of him.

With this new opportunity, Brown instilled a new found confidence about his level of play and has made it clear that he needs to continue to get more minutes, even when they are at full strength.

Outside of Smart, the Celtics have had no stability on the second unit. Injuries aside, they simply have not had players step up and prove that they can consistently handle a large role. Players like Gerald Green, Terry Rozier, Jordan Mickey, Tyler Zeller, Jerebko and even Kelly Olynyk have been in and out of the rotation, having key roles some games while disappearing during other games.

If the Celtics want to be at their best across the board, they need a second unit that can be trusted at all times. They need to settle into a rotation that will allow players to adapt to a particular role, and Brown has finally done enough to prove that he can handle that.

20+ minutes per game may be a little far fetched, but the days of disappearing for multiple games in a row needs to be behind him, and he can be right there beside Smart as the second most important player on the second unit.

The key for Brown is his time with the starters have taught him how to play in rhythm. Brown has quickly started playing with the aggressiveness that is essential. Brown has not been hesitant on shots, and he has been a major factor in pushing the ball in transition. His finishing is becoming more trustworthy, but that understanding of how they need to play is how he can become so important to the second unit.

Brown is also having an incredibly dynamic impact. Brown is making a lot more of the other plays, and his athleticism is becoming a difference maker as a finisher in transition, a one on one defender and a rebounder.

Brown is averaging 29 minutes per game over these last two starts and has eight rebounds in both games. Brown brings great defensive versatility and the fearlessness he played with going against Antetokounmpo on both ends against the Bucks speaks volumes. Brown is not worried about the players that he is going head to head with. He is staying focused on what he can do and what Stevens is asking him to do, and he continues to impress in multiple ways.

Especially considering the void the Celtics have behind Jae Crowder when it comes to small forward depth, the second unit needs a player like Brown to step up and take over an important role. The defensive versatility and athleticism with Smart, Brown and Rozier playing together offers incredible upside, and will allow the future of this franchise to build some much needed chemistry.

The Celtics have been able to get a boost from their second unit this season, but their inconsistent play and rotation has directly lead to loses this season. The Celtics have been patient with Brown and have allowed him to grow without the pressure mounting on him.

After how well Brown has played any time he has been given these kinds of minutes, it is time to consistently increase his role on the team. The Celtics have been waiting for a player to step up and give Smart the help he needs and it is looking more and more like Brown will only get better if he is given that extra responsibility.

