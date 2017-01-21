Jaylen Brown Invited to Dunk Contest

Jaylen Brown has an opportunity to get his first taste of the life of an NBA star at the dunk contest

The Boston Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown third overall knowing that he was the most physically dominant player in the draft. Despite being just 20 years old, Brown already has the physical tools necessary to be a strong player in the NBA, and the Celtics were not the only ones to notice.

While he still has not made a decision as to whether or not he will compete, Brown has been invited to participate in the dunk contest during All Star Weekend. The dunk contest has become one of the best places for young players to make a name for themselves, and Brown now has an opportunity to showcase his remarkable physical ability on a national stage.

That being said, Brown has carried himself with a quiet demeanor this season. He has never been searching for any kind of spot light, and is quietly putting in the work and focus that is necessary to honing those physical abilities, allowing him to become an impact NBA player.

While it would be foolish to bet against guys like Zach Lavine or Aaron Gordon after what they put on display last season, Brown already has some clips showcasing the kind of excitement he may be able to bring to the contest.

Here is just a taste of what Brown could bring on All Star weekend, and keep in mind this came before any development in the NBA.

Brown may not be interested in making a name for himself and building up the kind of following that previous dunk contest winners have, but he has an opportunity to have a special experience, that very few players his age do.

Being a part of the All Star festivities is another way for Brown to grow. It may not actually impact his play on the court, but he will get a little more insight into what it is like for the very best players in the world.

The Celtics already had their breakout star Isaiah Thomas get snubbed of an starting bid in the All Star game. The team has been unflinching in their commitment to winning and making sure they have the right priorities in mind, but it would be a special experience for both the rookie and the fans to see Brown get a chance to be the first dunk champion in Celtic green since current teammate, Gerald Green.

