January Brooklyn Nets’ Monthly Sadness Index

Brooklyn Nets fans have very little to be optimistic about after January

January has come to a close, and that means it’s time for our monthly review of Brooklyn Nets fans’ misery. If you’re not privy to the process the brief synopsis is thus. The Boston Celtics are good. The Nets are terrible, and Boston has the rights to their first round draft pick in the next two years. That means they can compete in the present and not hinder any opportunities for acquiring a franchise-altering talent through the draft in the future. Following two basketball teams all year is an exhausting task, so we’re simplifying it for you by providing monthly updates on what is happening in Brooklyn.

Things have not gone well for the Nets in 2017. Brooklyn finished the month at 1-15, dropping them to 9-39 for the year. That’s awful, and it’s also six games worse than the second to last place Suns.

One would have to imagine winning just a single game for an entire month represents rock bottom, although technically they could have been one game worse. Regardless, things are very bleak. The Nets have the league’s worst point differential, a breakneck pace that amplifies the team’s incompetence, and the league’s fifth worst attendance mark despite being located in the largest city in the country.

To make matters worse, it’s all happened in the shadow of the rise of one the Nets’ few rivals for the title of worst team in the league. The 76ers, previously the gold standard for losing, have put 9.5 games between themselves and Brooklyn, and while the Sixers’ emergence proves that losing can’t last forever, it also highlights how long the process of bottoming out and rebuilding can take. Their journey was a long and arduous one, and included keeping all of their draft picks, which Brooklyn can’t fall back on any time soon.

It’s hard to believe that the Nets will be even an average team within the next half decade. Not much more need be said to assess the current state of the organization and its fanbase. The sadness index is HIGH. We won’t put it all the way to ten, given how insignificant disappointment in a sports team seems compared to the gambit of things we have to be disappointed in in the world right now.

Last Month’s Brooklyn Nets Sadness Index: 9

October- Brooklyn Nets Sadness Index: 9.75

