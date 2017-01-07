January 7, 2017 Podcast – Rookie Watch

The future is here, and here at Valley of the Suns we are paying close attention to the Phoenix Suns’ rookies.

Here is January 1 – 7 Weekly Podcast Rookie Watch

Valley of the Suns pride’s itself on statistical analysis and opinions of all manner of topics regarding the Phoenix Suns.

Beginning this week, led by Contributor Kory Miller, Valley of the Suns will take a weekly look back at Phoenix Suns rookie’s Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss, and Tyler Ulis. He will break down the player’s statistics, new rotations, and projections. He will also share with you his opinion on how each player is doing, as well as topics such as whether or not he thinks they are utilized properly or underutilized.

Keep an eye out for Valley of the Suns’ new Podcast and especially our weekly Rookie Watch feature.

To listen to this week’s edition, click here!

This article originally appeared on