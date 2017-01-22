January 22, 2017 Podcast – Rookie Watch

The Suns lost to the Cavs, played the Jazz close and beat the Knicks this week. How did the rookies do?

Kory Miller is back with another rookie watch podcast for the week of January 15th-21st. He examines Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Tyler Ulis to see how they fared this week for the Suns. Listen to the episode here!

Send us an email at votsuns@ with your questions, comments or complaints for us to read on the next episode!

