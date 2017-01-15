January 15, 2017 Podcast – Rookie Watch

The Suns had a big comeback against the Cavs, battled the Mavs and beat the Spurs this week. How did the rookies perform?

Kory Miller is back with another rookie watch podcast for the week of January 8th-14th. He examines Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Tyler Ulis to see how they fared this week for the Suns. Listen to the episode here!

Is Kory way off? Do you have a better critique of how the rookies are playing?

Send us an email at votsuns@gmail.com with your questions, comments or complaints for us to read on the next episode!

