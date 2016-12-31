James Johnson is the Miami Heat’s most versatile player

Welcome to the Hot Hand, where after every Miami Heat win or loss we recognize the player who best put his stamp on the game.

For not the first time this season, James Johnson demonstrated why he is possibly the most versatile player on the Miami Heat roster. In his latest performance, Johnson posted 22 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks as the Heat lost 117-114 to the Boston Celtics. Johnson hit 8-of-13 overall from the field, including 4-of-7 from behind three. All of this in just 24 minutes of action off the bench.

Johnson is almost a prototypical point forward, with his ability to bring the ball up the floor and distribute to his teammates. He has the ability to take his man off the dribble and get to the rim, while also being able to hit from mid and long range with his jump shot. Before the season commenced, Johnson got into the best shape of his life, which is almost a prerequisite to playing regularly with the Heat.

Read More: Josh Richardson starting to find his groove

And in this game, Johnson provided a little sample of all that he brings on the offensive end for the Heat. The highlights below from this game demonstrate why he is currently in career best form.

For the season, Johnson is averaging 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Over the last six games, he has upped these numbers to 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. During this span he has shot 50 percent from the field in 23.8 minutes per game.

James Johnson led Miami offensively tonight with 22 off the bench. pic.twitter.com/yBAWn0STzM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 31, 2016

Johnson was signed to a one-year, $4 million contract this past summer, but he’s playing himself into a much more lucrative contract for once he hits free agency again in 2017.

As an aside, over this last six-game span, Johnson’s per-36 minutes number are as follows: 21.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and1.3 blocks per game with shooting clips of 50 percent, 42.3 percent from three and 2.8 three-point field goals made per game.

Granted, these numbers are slightly speculative and unlikely to be produced if Johnson were to play 36 minutes per game (he’s averaging less than 30 per game), but it does demonstrate the impact and efficiency at which Johnson is producing.

Replay Review (Callahan): if Johnson’s made FG was released before time expired in Q4 of #MIAatBOS. Ruling: Confirmed, shot counts. pic.twitter.com/wdAhZnDK56 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 31, 2016

Below Johnson reveals his thoughts on the Heat’s third loss in three games against the Celtics this season.

James Johnson says the @MiamiHeat need to fix up a few details to start swinging close games in their favor. #NBA pic.twitter.com/KHFCvCGvTo — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) December 31, 2016

The Heat have now dropped to 10-24 and are placed 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. After hosting Detroit on New Years Day, the Heat then face a brutal five-game road swing on the West coast.

