James Harden Named Western Conference Player of the Month

A day after he received player of the week honors for the third time this season. James Harden was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December 2016. With his fourth honor as a Rocket, only Hakeem Olajuwon with six, has been awarded more Player of the Month in Rockets history.

While averaging 29.0 points, 12.0 assists, and 9.1 rebounds, Harden posted five triple-doubles in December. Which made him the all-time leader for most triple-doubles in Rockets history, surpassing Olajuwon in the making.

Highlights of the month:

Golden State Warriors: 29 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists.

New Orleans Pelicans: 29 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds.

New York Knicks: 53 points, 17 assists, 16 rebounds

Although there are several performances that made Harden worthy of this award, his most memorable game came on New Year’s Eve against the New York Knicks.

In the Rockets 129-122 victory, the four-time All-Star recorded a career-high 53 points, 17 assists, and 16 rebounds. Making him the first player in league history to post 50 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game.

Joining Harden as Player of the Month in the East is John Wall of the Washington Wizards. With Harden and Wall playing their best basketball of their careers, there will be more Player of the Month honors in the near future.

