James Harden Named Western Conference All-Star Starter

Houston Rockets James Harden was voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Yesterday, the NBA announced their starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in New Orleans. In a system where NBA players and media members voted for their favorite starters alongside the fans, James Harden was voted as the starting shooting guard for the Western Conference All-Star team.

This marks the fifth time Harden has been named an all-star in his career. All five of his selections have come with the Houston Rockets.

In 45 games this season Harden is having his best season of his career. He is currently averaging 28.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 8.3 rebounds, making him a clear frontrunner for league MVP honors this year.

Although there are several performances that made Harden worthy of this award, his most memorable game came on New Year’s Eve against the New York Knicks.

In the Rockets’ 129-122 victory, the five-time All-Star recorded a career-high 53 points, 17 assists, and 16 rebounds. If that weren’t amazing enough, it made him the first player in league history to post 50 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game.

As of now, the Rockets are currently 33-12 and have the third-best winning percentage in the league. Their 33 win total ties for the team’s highest through the first 45 games of a season since 1993-94.

