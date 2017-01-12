Here’s why James Harden is unquestionably the NBA MVP so far this season

Earlier this week, we made the case that James Harden is the MVP halfway through the 2016-17 NBA season — even with Russell Westbrook on pace to average a triple-double.

On Thursday, FOX Sports NBA insider Chris Broussard joined FS1’s Undisputed and doubled down on the case for Harden with an astonishing fact that illustrates just how impressive the Houston Rockets point guard has been this season:

“This is the key factor. They are on pace, the Rockets, to win 62 games. I don’t think anybody on earth, other than maybe Harden and Mike D’Antoni, would have predicted that he would be putting up these numbers and they would be winning at this rate.

“All the other teams on pace to win 60 or more, Cleveland, Golden State, they’ve got multiple All-Stars. So in the 70-year history of the NBA, I did a little fact-checking … a superstar has never led his team to 60 or more wins without a teammate who at some point in his career has been an All-Star. Not Michael Jordan, not nobody, okay?

“Do you think anybody on this Rockets team will ever be an All-Star? They’re never, never going to be an All-Star. Like, Jordan did it when Pippen wasn’t an All-Star, but he still was Scottie Pippen and became an All-Star.

That’s far from the extent of Harden’s spectacular play this season, however. Broussard also explains how Harden is surpassing two-time MVP Steve Nash’s peak with the Phoenix Suns — which came in the same offensive system under coach Mike D’Antoni.

And Broussard has some news for those who question Harden’s defense this year. Somehow, one of the NBA’s best offensive coaches has Harden making an effort on the other end of the court, too.

For more from Broussard on Harden, the MVP race, and Stephen Curry, check out his new podcast In the Zone right here on FOX Sports: