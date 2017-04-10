James Harden on MVP race: Wins most important

Houston Rockets guard James Harden said that team wins should matter when it comes to the Most Valuable Player award.

Harden has been in a battle with Oklahoma City Thunder guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook for the majority of the season as a frontrunner to the award.

“I think that's the most important thing. I thought winning is what this is about — period,” Harden said. “I'm not going to get in-depth with all that, but I thought winning was the most important thing. If you set your team up in a position to have a chance, at the ultimate goal, that's the most important thing.”

Harden has had an outstanding season, averaging 29.3 points, a league-leading 11.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game in leading the Rockets to the third-best record in the NBA.

Westbrook will average a triple-double for a season and set an NBA record with his 42nd triple-double this season in a victory Sunday over the Denver Nuggets.

“It's a huge accomplishment,” Harden said of Westbrook, whom he's close friends with. “He's been playing extremely well all season long, it's never been done before, it's a great individual accomplishment, and it's great.”

The Rockets and Thunder will meet in a first-round playoff series starting this weekend.

– Scooby Axson

