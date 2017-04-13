James Dolan: Why the NBA Must Force Him to Sell the Knicks

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has continually shamed himself, the Knicks and the NBA. The time has come for the fans and the league to say enough is enough.

Over the history of professional sports there have been some horrible owners. Donald Sterling was the epitome of a bad person and an inept owner. Marge Schott wasn’t much better for the Reds in Major League Baseball. The list of owners who have done irreparable damage to their teams is a sad list that the New York Knicks find themselves on.

When nepotism granted James Dolan his empire he ultimately made himself and the Knicks into a laughingstock. Yet making bad basketball decisions isn’t grounds for the NBA to force an owner to sell the team.

If bad basketball decisions is all that Dolan is guilty of, the league office has no recourse. However, his history of abuse toward former players and fans should be a major concern.

Former Clippers owner Donald Sterling was a racist who lived his life like a pre-Civil War plantation owner. The league wanted Sterling out long before his racism was exposed. Eventually he brought shame to his team, his players and himself.

As they waited, the NBA took continuous PR hits throughout the Donald Sterling saga. Consequently, the NBA needs to step in before James Dolan spirals any more out of control.

‘A Sad Person’

Not only should the NBA be concerned with the dealings of James Dolan; the other owners should be as well. On one hand, the other owners like having Dolan around so they can take advantage of his idiocy.

On the other, however, him cursing out a fan this week, along with the public abuse of Charles Oakley and past abuse of fans stain every other owner in the NBA. It has been rightfully noted that Dolan has a history of accusing enemies of alcoholism:

This story has everything we’ve come to associate with the Knicks owner: dissatisfied fans, a connection to the Eagles, but especially that accusation that a James Dolan critic was drunk.

January 2015

A filmmaker’s father and long-time Knicks fan emailed Dolan with well thought out complaints regarding some of his decisions. No doubt, every owner receives countless emails every day from disgruntled fans and season-ticket holders.

Instead of ignoring the email, Dolan responded with his go-to accusation:

You are a sad person…You most likely have made your family miserable. Alcoholic maybe. I just celebrated my 21 year anniversary of sobriety. You should try it.

February 2017

Knicks legend Charles Oakley has a somewhat violent and very public altercation with Knicks security at Madison Square Garden. Subsequently, the Knicks released a statement saying:

He was a great Knick and we hope he gets help soon.

When interviewed by Michael Kay, Dolan again speculated an enemy of his was an alcoholic. What should be noted is that while Oakley was criminally charged in the MSG incident, none of his charges are alcohol-related. Yet, Dolan said this to Michael Kay:

We know he said on TV that he was drinking beforehand. We heard statements from police that he appeared to be impaired. Our staff clearly could see that…

Again, Dolan failed to offer any real proof of Oakley’s alcohol use and continued the accusations while attempting an apology.

April 2017

A law professor screamed at James Dolan on the street, “Sell the team, Jim!!”, thus speaking for every Knicks fan in the world. Again, in a very public setting Dolan lost control.

Allegedly, Dolan screamed back in the fans face, calling him an “a**hole.” Even worse and in keeping with his ritual, Dolan accused the man of drunkenness:

Hamersky says Dolan then accused him of being intoxicated, and the owner instructed his security detail to make sure that he not be allowed in the building…Hamersky denies being intoxicated, saying that he’d come to the Garden straight from instructing a Fordham law class…

In each instance, instead of addressing the issues raised by those opposing him, Dolan attacks the person. Three instances of this magnitude in the last two years reveal a pattern. In this pattern, Dolan is losing control and is no longer fit to be an NBA owner.

At Least He’s Consistent

James Dolan makes every list ever compiled about the worst owners in sports. Generally, his inclusion on these lists are due to the New York Knicks’ performance and management.

Just because he has failed as an organizational leader doesn’t mean he should be forced to sell the team. His immature and unstable behavior is what disqualifies him from team ownership. However, most of his basketball decisions cause fans to long for the days of a new owner.

Isiah Thomas is The Answer

It didn’t take long for Knicks fans to realize that Isiah Thomas was not the answer their problems. In fact, after Dolan brought Thomas on board, the organization somehow got worse. Horrible trades and contracts buried the team for years and scandal followed Isiah everywhere he went.

Goodbye, Donnie Walsh

Donnie Walsh was an accomplished NBA executive with the experience and knowledge to turn the Knicks around. In three years on the job, Walsh freed up cap space and was able to bring in Carmelo Anthony.

Dolan couldn’t keep his hands off the team and took the reins from Walsh and sent him packing after just three years.

Just when Knicks fans think it can’t get any worse, it does. The failures of James Dolan are seemingly never-ending.

Make It Stop

The impact of a solid NBA head coach and GM cannot be overstated. A coach who can gain the respect of the players is one who will win. Furthermore, an executive who executes trades and is fiscally responsible with contracts is invaluable.

Unfortunately, James Dolan hasn’t provided the Knicks with a solid coach or GM in many years.

James Dolan allowed the hiring of Derek Fisher and fired him in less than two seasons. Fisher had no coaching experience and brought off-court baggage with him at the same time. The experiment was a failure and set the Knicks back yet again.

The No-Trade Clause

When James Dolan hired Phil Jackson to run the Knicks, one of his goals was to re-sign Carmelo Anthony. The Jackson hire may or may not work out, but providing Anthony with a no-trade clause complicated the Knicks’ already shaky future.

Any leverage the Knicks had to gain draft picks from a young team went away with the no-trade clause.

There have been many other organizational mistakes under James Dolan. Amar’e Stoudamire, Allan Houston and Eddy Curry all have their place in the nightmares of a Knick fan. If the basketball issues were all that was wrong with James Dolan, that would be tolerable.

However, his mistreatment of fans, players and continued alcohol accusations are unacceptable. They should be unacceptable to every other owner and commissioner Adam Silver as well.

It is in the best interest of Knicks fans, the city of New York and the NBA as a whole to see James Dolan gone as an owner.

