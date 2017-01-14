Jameer Nelson and His Experience are Invaluable for Denver

The Denver Nuggets need Jameer Nelson during what could be a decisive stretch, especially if they’re sites are set on a playoff spot.

Amongst a youthful roster that includes three rookies and two sophomores, veteran point guard Jameer Nelson has provided wisdom and leadership in the Denver Nuggets backcourt this season.

In his 12th year in the league, the guard alongside Mike Miller stands as one of two players in the team with 10 plus years experience in the NBA. And during what seems to be yet another transitional season in Denver, Nelson’s maturity is imperative for the younger crew.

Averaging around eight points and four assists, Nelson’s season numbers are far from spectacular. But focusing on just his on-court statistics in limited minutes would be neglecting to see the bigger picture.

In a team that is still figuring out how to win games on a consistent level, Nelson’s sprightly presence has been inspirational for the Nuggets this year. And whilst the former Saint Joseph’s Hawk may not be able to run the floor as assertively as he did in his prime days in Orlando, the guard is still very much a vital component to the teams’ development.

Speaking to Nelson during the teams’ practice at CitySport in central London this week, the mellowed and reserved guard gave me an insight into his role within the team: “Guys come to you for advice, and obviously experience is the best teacher; myself and Mike Miller, we have a lot of it! But we have some other vets on the team as well, so we have a good mixture of guys on our team.”

His Overall Impact on the Team

Providing back up for Emmanuel Mudiay, the former NBA All-Star is often called upon when the Congolese rising star is struggling to run the court efficiently. But Jameer Nelson is not serving just as an auxiliary for Malone’s side; down the stretch, the 34-year-old has hit some clutch shots and made some key passes. And whilst the Nuggets still lost many of those games, the team could have been left in worse positions without the player’s influence.

Before the Nuggets’ explosive demolition of the Indiana Pacers in London on Thursday, Nelson shared his thoughts on the teams’ odds of making that seemingly elusive playoff position: “In my opinion, we just have to continue to play – taking one game at a time. And you know, the playoffs are far, far away right now, so we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. We just need to continue to play and get better.”

Having seen it all before, Nelson’s judgement on his sides’ chances should give confidence to Nuggets fans who may have initiated the customary look ahead to potential draft picks already.

That playoff position may well prove to be insurmountable, but with an inspirational performance as seen across the pond this week, there is no doubt that this team has the capability to be an exceptional force in the league.

With Jameer Nelson’s instrumental experience and a tremendously productive trip to the United Kingdom, the Denver Nuggets can maybe, just maybe, return to be that high flying, commanding and impetuous team the Mile High City once fell in love with.

This article originally appeared on