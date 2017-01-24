Jamal Murray: A Symbol of the Nuggets’ Exciting Future

With each game, Nuggets’ rookie Jamal Murray is edging closer to his breakthrough.

Drafted as the 7th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Jamal Murray has impressed in his early days as a Nugget. As he slowly progresses in the league, it is only a matter of time until his team will start to utilize his ability on a consistent basis.

In extremely limited minutes, the recent Western Conference Rookie of the Month has posted reasonable numbers, averaging almost eight points and nearly two assists a game. But more importantly for Denver, it is the guard’s attitude and desire to be successful in the league which has captured the attention of hardcore Nuggets fans.

The rookie in London

Speaking to the Canadian during one of the team’s practice sessions in London, Murray provided insight into his experience as a rookie in the NBA so far:

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s been up and down as a team but we’ve just got to stay consistent. But overall, it’s just been great playing! I’ve got to show what I can do, so I’m just being patient but it’s been a lot of fun. [Looking forward] I just want to get better at everything – whatever it is – get more consistent with shooting, work hard on defence and just get more comfortable.”

The Nuggets alongside the Pacers, travelled to London, England as part of the NBA Global Games for a highly anticipated overseas fixture. It was a trip which ended up being very successful for the Nuggets who won 140-112 on the night.

In the build up to the almost celebratory, exhibition-style fixture, the Denver Nuggets held an open practice in a multi-purpose sports gym in central London, where media members gathered to cover the team’s trip.

After the team had completed their slightly lethargic and fatigued shoot-around a day after their 10-plus hour flight from Colorado, the team opened the doors to the media.

And in turn, the Nuggets were bombarded with the international media in awe of the players’ every moves: Senior individuals such as Danilo Gallinari, surrounded himself by members of media outlets from all over the world. And across him was Nikola Jokic who towered above dozens of excited reporters looking for an insight into the Serbian’s remarkable passing prowess.

Humble and reserved

In the background sat Jamal Murray taking a break after shooting a couple of jumpers. Without a fellow reporter in the vicinity, I took the opportunity to approach the humble rookie, who was only happy to oblige; Murray was enjoying his first trip to England:

“It’s nice, I’ve got to look out the opposite way across the street though! but yeah I’m enjoying it, I’m just getting used to the time difference but it’s been a great trip! luckily it’s not as cold as Denver, but being from Canada I’m used to it anyway.”

A brief encounter with the 19-year-old was enough to understand the player’s attitude: level-headed and admirably positive. Despite only entering the league just over three months ago, the former Kentucky starlet has shined in his short time as a Nugget.

And whilst Nuggets coach Michael Malone is currently using the ‘Kentucky Arrow’ sparingly, it is evident that he regards the player highly and is arguably nurturing him, waiting for the perfect moment to increase his minutes. And when that happens, Murray will jump at the chance to showcase his hard work.

Future star

Known for his sharp shooting, Murray is a threat from outside the perimeter but he is also very nifty driving to the hoop. On top of abilities, he also has experience running the court as a point guard which may come in useful. With these attributes, the Canadian guard can be a nuisance for any defence and as he continues to progress, he will surely be a top talent for the future.

And although Nuggets fans may be growing impatient, many have already acknowledged the Canadian’s immense potential but must concede that it is a process that may take time. Patience and belief is key for this franchise that is crying out for another superstar since the departure of Carmelo Anthony.

We may just have that figure in Nikola Jokic, but there could also be another star in the making. It may not be that simple and it may take several years, but if Jamal Murray is given an optimal platform to learn and succeed in the league, eventually the Mile High City faithful will be presented with another great player to parade on the back of their jerseys.

