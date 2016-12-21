Cavaliers SG J.R. Smith needs thumb surgery, could miss 4-6 weeks
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith has a thumb injury that will require surgery, according to the team. The usual timeframe for recovery from this procedure is 4-6 weeks, but the team hasn’t yet put a timeline on it. The injury occurred in the first half of Cleveland’s 114-108 overtime win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
STATUS UPDATE: @TheRealJRSmith's imaging and examination revealed a fractured right thumb. [DETAILS]: https://t.co/gn0jRQVRlr pic.twitter.com/j8zaSKUSfW
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 21, 2016
Smith, 31, is averaging 8.6 points in 28.9 minutes per game. He’s missed five games with knee and ankle injuries this season, and his 33.7 percent shooting is the worst of his career.
The Cavaliers are currently 20-6, a game ahead of the Raptors for the best record in the East.