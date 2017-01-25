It’s Time To Take The Washington Wizards Seriously

The Washington Wizards have bounced back from their rough start to become a legitimate force in the East.

Things were not easy for the Washington Wizards to start this season. Despite strong play from their starters, they started the season with a 7-13 record. Now the team has climbed out of that hole and is solidifying its place in the Eastern Conference race.

Tuesday’s win helped silence some doubters on whether Washington’s surge was merely a result of an easy schedule. The Wizards were able to pull away in the fourth quarter while John Wall put the clamps on Isaiah Thomas.

You combine their home win against the Celtics with their previous road win against the Charlotte Hornets and what you have is a talented team that has finally found its stride. Boasting an 11-2 record over their last 13 games, the Wizards are now the East’s fifth seed, two games ahead of the Hornets.

Whenever you discuss team success and the Wizards, the conversation starts and ends with John Wall. He has been somewhat overlooked this season with the historic performances of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, as well as the incredible point guard performances in the East. With Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker all having great seasons, it’s easy to overlook Wall. But now that he has the same team success as his peers, it’s time to give him the credit that’s due.

Wall has put up a career-high 23.1 points per game this season while shooting a career-high 46.4 percent from the floor. In addition to that, he is still recording 10.1 assists and a career best 2.2 steals per game. His individual stats are also translating to team success. The Wizards are 12 points per 100 possessions better with Wall on the court. They have a net rating of -8.2 when he sits and +3.2 when he’s on. So it isn’t hyperbole when you say that John Wall is the Washington Wizards.

But this is ultimately a team sport, and the supporting cast has stepped up in a big way around Wall this year. Despite the friction between he and Wall, Bradley Beal is having a career year averaging 21.9 points per game.

In addition to that, Otto Porter Jr. is quietly turning into one of the league’s best “3-and-D” wings. He’s averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 45.6 percent from three. Marcin Gortat continues to be a steadying force in the middle while even Markieff Morris has managed to have a solid year while staying out of trouble.

The Wizards are currently ranked 10th in offensive efficiency this season. Since drafting John Wall, the team has never finished higher than 16th in offensive efficiency. Their production this season is a testament to the impact of Scott Brooks, as well as what Wall can do with reliable shooters around him.

Their biggest weaknesses this season are both the team’s defense, as well as their depth. Having a healthy Ian Mahimi would have gone a long way towards anchoring the defense, as well as moving the role players down one spot in the rotation. However he’s only played 14 minutes this season due to injury.

So while the Wizards may not have the weapons to contend, if they can keep this play up it will be a significant step towards legitimacy. Wall has been playing at a high level for this organization for awhile now.

They have had team success before, reaching the second round just two years ago. But with Beal, Porter, Markieff Morris, Kelly Oubre, and even Tomas Satoransky, he finally has a young core to move forward with. This roster currently is not a threat to the Cavaliers. But when the playoffs come, around every other team in the East will need to take Washington seriously.

