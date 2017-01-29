Isaiah Thomas scores 37 points, Celtics beat Bucks in OT (Jan 28, 2017)

MILWAUKEE (AP) Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.

Boston won its third straight after squandering a 16-point second half lead and a 42-point first quarter, its best of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Greg Monroe had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Bucks have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

Boston built a six-point lead in overtime, but Tony Snell hit consecutive 3s to tie it at 108l. Crowder made two free throws on the ensuing possession with 28 seconds to go and two more to seal it with 10 seconds left after Antetokounmpo missed a contested shot in the lane.

The Bucks trailed 69-53 early in the third quarter, taking the lead briefly with just under 5 minutes to play on a three-point play by Monroe, who scored 10 of his 14 in the final quarter. It wouldn’t last.

Thomas hit a 3 and the Bucks couldn’t tie it again until Monroe hit the first of two free throws with 37 seconds to play that tied it at 102.

It led to a sloppy finish to regulation.

Thomas turned the ball over, Milwaukee’s Jabari Parker returned the favor before Thomas missed an off-balance 3-point attempt, and Jaylen Brown’s follow wouldn’t go at the buzzer.

No matter, Crowder and the Celtics found a way in overtime.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Thomas has scored 20 or more in 31 straight games and 30 or more 16 times this season. … C Al Horford (sore groin) did not travel with the team. … G Avery Bradley (sore right Achilles’ tendon) missed his sixth straight game. … Gerald Green’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave Boston a 42-27 lead. It was the most points for Boston in any quarter this season.

Bucks: Parker had a tough night, going 2 for 13 from the field and finishing with four points. … First-round draft pick Thon Maker received his second career start in place of center Miles Plumlee. … It was the first game between these two teams. They’ll play twice more this season in Boston on March 29 and April 12.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Detroit on Monday night to begin a four-game homestand.

Bucks: Visit Utah on Wednesday night to start a three-game Western Conference trip.