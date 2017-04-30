Isaiah Thomas says he ‘wanted to give up’ during emotional eulogy at sister’s funeral

Boston Celtics’ All-Star Isaiah Thomas fought off tears as he remembered his sister Chyna during her funeral Saturday in Washington.

“When I found out the news I wanted to give up and quit,” Thomas said. “And never in my life have I ever thought about quitting. I realized quitting isn’t an option. That’s the easy way out. I will keep going for my sister as I know she wouldn’t want me to stop. I love you Chyna and I miss you so much. And everything I do for the rest of my life will be for you. I love you, girl.”

Chyna died in a car accident April 15, a day before the start of the NBA playoffs. The Celtics star hasn’t missed a game despite the family tragedy.

Thomas flew back to Boston late Saturday and started Game 1 of the Celtics’ second-round series against the Wizards.