Watch: Isaiah Thomas loses a tooth but still drains three-pointers

No tooth, no problem.

Just seven minutes into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas lost a tooth.

Thomas tried to intercept a pass before making slight contact with Otto Porter Jr. He picked up the tooth after the

Watch Thomas lose his tooth below:

You can actually see the tooth fly out of Isaiah Thomas' mouth, and then he goes to pick it up off the floor pic.twitter.com/nIDsV462sM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017

Thomas lost the tooth but hit his next three shots from three-point range. He headed to the locker room to get his tooth examined.

