Watch: Isaiah Thomas loses a tooth but still drains three-pointers
No tooth, no problem.
Just seven minutes into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas lost a tooth.
Thomas tried to intercept a pass before making slight contact with Otto Porter Jr. He picked up the tooth after the
Watch Thomas lose his tooth below:
You can actually see the tooth fly out of Isaiah Thomas' mouth, and then he goes to pick it up off the floor pic.twitter.com/nIDsV462sM
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017
Thomas lost the tooth but hit his next three shots from three-point range. He headed to the locker room to get his tooth examined.