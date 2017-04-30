Watch: Isaiah Thomas loses a tooth but still drains three-pointers

No tooth, no problem.

Just seven minutes into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas lost a tooth.

Thomas tried to intercept a pass before making slight contact with Otto Porter Jr. He picked up the tooth after the 

Watch Thomas lose his tooth below:

Thomas lost the tooth but hit his next three shots from three-point range. He headed to the locker room to get his tooth examined.

