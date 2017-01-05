Is It Time To Change The Nuggets Lineup?

The Nuggets have been struggling lately in so much things in the game, that they have dropped to 14-21 (0-2 since the start of 2017) and are currently standing at 10th in the Western Conference.

“We have the worst defense in the NBA right now”. Those were the words of Nuggets Coach Mike Malone after the 120-113 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

It can be seen without question, that Coach Malone is frustrated with how the Nuggets are playing defense. They are allowing teams to shoot a high 47% FG and a defensive rating of 111.8. So, does Malone have every right to be mad right now? The answer is yes.

But, does Malone have the right to stay out of the blame? I don’t totally agree with this. Malone has been criticized a lot since he has been in Denver; bad rotations, bad line ups, bad time outs, etc. The most recent incident (if you want to call it that) was in this same post game interview where he said that there was no veteran leadership in the team.

Nuggets starting small forward, Danilo Gallinari, does not agree with that at all. So, we can say that both parts have to be on the same page for this to work in the first place.

Ever since Malone put the lineup of: Mudiay, Harris, Gallo, Chandler and Jokic, the Nuggets have been one of the most offensive teams in the league. They have been thriving in an awesome way.

But their defense haven’t been there at all, and now they have lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, where easily, two out of those three games they could (and SHOULD) have won.

So, now we ask the question: Is it time for Coach Malone to change the starting lineup one more time? Is it time for Ill Will to go to the bench once again and be the offensive machine he was being at the start of the season? Should Nurkic start again and let Jokic run with the bench where he can let the game flow a little more?

I remember a time where the Nuggets where one of the most intimidating teams on the fast break, back in the George Karl days, and how they were a threat at the Pepsi Center (they went 38-3 one time). Is it time to go back to the old ways?

I just know that the Nuggets need to find themselves and they need to do it fast. We still have a shot at playoff contention, and if we can be competitive before the All Star break, the Nuggets will have more confidence going forward.

