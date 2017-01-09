Is it Time for the Charlotte Hornets to Call-Up Archie Goodwin?

Archie Goodwin is ballin’ out in the D-League with the Greensboro Swarm. Is it time for the Charlotte Hornets to call him up?

Since waiving Aaron Harrison, the Charlotte Hornets have an open roster spot for a 15th player. Rather than looking elsewhere, the team’s best bet may be to call-up a player from their D-League squad. The Greensboro Swarm have a number of good players but Archie Goodwin may be the most NBA ready.

Goodwin has played well since arriving in Greensboro and already has experience in the league on his resume. The former University of Kentucky Wildcat has proven himself in the Developmental League but making the next step will be a tougher task. Charlotte has the opportunity to take a chance on Archie because he is a part of their system.

The Swarm acquired the 22-year old at the end of November after he was waived by both the Phoenix Suns in the summer then the New Orleans Pelicans in mid-November. To get a former first-round pick with potential in the Hornets’ talent pool was huge. Many fans were excited about him joining Greensboro and some expected him to get an NBA call-up to Charlotte in almost no time.

That hasn’t yet come to fruition because the Hornets had the maximum 15 players on their roster. Now that they are only at 14, it opens the door for a player to be signed. Goodwin would be the perfect replacement because he is a combo guard that could fill the void that Harrison left. Not only that but Archie could also prove to be a quality contributor off the bench as he was for a short time in Phoenix just last season.

It was a bit of a shock when the Suns released the young guard this offseason after he averaged 8.9 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game. Goodwin had plenty of upside but they decided to cut ties with him after he reportedly requested a trade. Archie has NBA-level talent and he proved that in a 19-game stretch last year. From January 21st to March 4th, he averaged 14.2 points per game.

Now, it is about being consistent and waiting for his opportunity with the Hornets. That shot may be coming soon as the team could think about using a 10-day contract on the prospect. It’s an easy way for them to give him a chance without fully committing. If he plays well, they can sign him long-term. If not, they can send him back to the D-League to continue his development.

In a perfect world, I think Archie would spend the rest of the season with the Greensboro Swarm while Charlotte signs or trades for a veteran contributor. Then, Goodwin would have his chance to battle for a roster spot in the summer league, training camp, and preseason next year.

While that would likely be the ideal method, there is no denying that he is playing well right now and it might be best for the Hornets to bring him in immediately as he could be a better option off the bench than Brian Roberts or even Ramon Sessions, who has struggled this season.

Here’s a look at some of Goodwin’s Highlights with the Swarm:

In 13 games with the Swarm so far this season, the 6’5 guard is averaging 18.2 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists per game. He is the second-leading scorer on the team and is shooting 41.5% from the field. While Goodwin does have his downfalls, such as struggling to shoot from three (25%), not great assist numbers, and questionable decision making with 3.0 turnovers per game, those can be shadowed in a limited role.

His athleticism is off the charts and he has the ability to put the ball in the basket. That’s what the Hornets need from their guards off the bench and with Sessions’ struggles, Goodwin could provide a spark with the second unit. With the Hornets, Archie would only be asked to score and not turn the ball over which is a lot less than what he is asked to do with the Swarm.

While Xavier Munford also makes an impressive case to be called up from Greensboro, Goodwin’s extra NBA experience gives him the upper hand. Honestly, I would love to see either one of those guys get a call-up but the more likely option is Archie. If the Charlotte Hornets can’t find a veteran who could immediately impact the team in a trade or by signing one, then they should call-up Archie Goodwin and at the very least give him time and expereince with the team. Who knows, he could make a name for himself if given the opprotunity.

