Into the Bears’ Den: Memphis Grizzlies midseason review

As the season reaches its mid-way point, we’re beginning to see everything intensify. The lottery-teams and championship contenders have separated. There are feel-good surprises and utter disappointments.

In this week’s “Into the Bears’ Den,” our writers give the Grizzlies’ MVP, biggest storyline, most surprising and disappointing player and a bold prediction for the next half of the season.

Parker Fleming, Blake Meyer, Ryan Schmitz, Taylor Buckley and Jackson Munyon participated in this week’s roundtable.

MVP

Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA): Marc Gasol.

The Grizzlies wouldn’t be where they are without their All-NBA center. Gasol is averaging career-highs in points, assists and three-point percentage. In addition, he’s anchoring an elite defense. The expansion of his range has been a major key for this team. Not only could he make a team pay for leaving him open, but he could also take them off the dribble. It’ll be a complete travesty if Gasol doesn’t make the All-Star team.

Blake Meyer (@buhhlockaye): Marc Gasol.

Not to copy Parker or anything, but Gasol has been basically the entire team. With Randolph relegated to sixth man and Conley missing a few weeks due to injury, Gasol didn’t miss a beat. He has the ability to be an elite defender, rebounder and scorer. In addition, he may be the best passing center in the NBA. This team would be far worse without him.

Taylor Buckley (@sctaylor94): Zach Randolph.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: how can the guy coming off of the bench be our MVP? But, that’s exactly why he’s my pick for MVP. Randolph coming off the bench has been invaluable for the Grizzlies. He easily could’ve opposed the move to the bench, but he accepted it and took it in stride. While his numbers have dropped some, due to fewer minutes, he has been a beast off the bench. His per-36 numbers show just how dominate he has been this year, averaging 21.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. Without Zach willingly going to the bench, the Grizzlies wouldn’t be where they are right now.

Ryan Schmitz (@XC_Gang_Schmitz): Marc Gasol.

With Gasol’s improved range, he has only added another weapon to carry the team. Gasol is the Swiss-army knife of this team. He shoots, goes inside, passes, rebounds and provides interior D. When he struggles, the team does too. The Grizzlies are 5-4 when Marc scores 16 points or less compared to 19-11 when he scores more than 16. The team is also 0-2 when he doesn’t play so if that doesn’t prove his worth, I dont know what does.

Jackson Munyon (@Jackson_Munyon04): Mike Conley

Sure Mike has missed some time, but he can’t help that. He is a true star for the Grizzlies, and his play is proving it. He’s averaging just under 19 points a game to go along with 6 assists, but most importantly he’s getting the ball to Big Spain. Marc has been outstanding this season, after completely reinventing his 3-point ability, but Mike has been the one to set up the plays to get him the ball. We, also, can’t fail to mention his ability to knock down a shot when the game is on the line. He wasn’t given the nickname “Captain Clutch” for nothing.

Biggest storyline

Parker Fleming: The excellence of Fizdale.

Fizdale has led the Grizzlies over the Warriors TWICE, the Rockets, Jazz twice and the Clippers (don’t count the Cavs, that wasn’t them. That was their JV team). Oh, some of those games have been without 2 of their key players. Fizdale has done a superb job of utilizing his talent and maximizing production. He’s made a strong case for a spot in the “Coach of the Year” race.

Blake Meyer: The Dominance of Mike Conley

After signing his 5-year, $153 million contract, becoming the highest paid player in NBA history, many questioned if Conley was really worth the money. Broken back and all, Conley has responded by having the best season of his career. He’s averaging 18.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists, well above his career averages of 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Not only that, he is having the best shooting year of his career as well, averaging career-highs in three-pointers made per game (2.3) and 3P% (.412). Conley, obviously, feels he has something to prove, and I’m excited to see how high his ceiling goes.

Taylor Buckley: Marc Gasol’s three-point shot.

Whoever told you that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks” was wrong. Marc Gasol is living proof of that. Coming into this season, Gasol had only made a handful of three-point shots. Now, it’s a legit part of his arsenal. We’ve all witnessed the greatness of his new-found shot. It played a large part in the defeats of the L.A. Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, and it will continue to haunt opposing teams all the way through the playoffs.

Ryan Schmitz: Undefeated vs. Golden State

Coach Fizdale’s excellent work and the growth of relatively unknown and young players are great storylines. However, the national attention from both of those wins against Golden State is bigger than any other story. Plus, can we talk about how one game the Grizzlies blew them out and came back from down 20 in the fourth quarter in the other? Let’s not forget this was against the team with the best record in the NBA and four All-NBA talents (two being MVPs).

Jackson Munyon: Inconsistency

Most people would think a consistent pattern in our play would emerge, but it hasn’t yet. How can a team come back from twenty-four down against the most star-studded team in NBA history to win and then lose to a mediocre OKC team? I don’t understand, but I suppose that’s what makes sports so great. Hopefully, this team will develop consistency by the time the postseason rolls around, because I truly believe they can do some damage.

Most surprising player

Parker Fleming: JaMychal Green.

I knew JaMychal Green was a good player, but I had no idea he’d be this good as a starter. He’s averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds. In addition, he’s been a major factor on defense, locking up guys like Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. Because of his stellar play, he’ll be an integral part to the Grizzlies playoff success and be awarded a nice payday from someone this offseason.

Blake Meyer: Tony Allen.

Yep, the Grindfather himself. At 35 years old, Allen is not only, still arguably, the best perimeter defender in basketball, but he’s quietly having a career year. Through his first 33 games played, Allen is averaging his second-highest point total (9.9) and highest rebound total (5.5). Most guys tend to decline with age, but apparently Allen ages like a fine wine. Keep doing you, Mr. “First Team All-Defense.”

Taylor Buckley: Marc Gasol.

I touched on it previously, but with Marc adding the three point shot to his arsenal (at his age) is not only surprising, but impressive.

Ryan Schmitz: Troy Daniels

I’m not fully surprised that Troy started out slow and came on late, but he is fourth on the team in points per game. He has also done this while averaging only 20 minutes per game. Granted, he hasn’t done much else, but he’s shooting 40 percent from three and has been the scoring presence this team needs from the bench.

Jackson Munyon: Vince Carter

Vince Carter is about to turn 40 years old. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, because it’s Vince Carter, and he’s a Hall-of-Fame-level guy. But, how does a guy do what he has done in the league for so long? He went from high-flying dunker to three-point specialist in what seems like no time. His ability to come off the bench and knock down a few three-pointers is huge for this team. Also, his maturity and leadership are undervalued, especially since Fizdale plays younger guys more frequently. Vinsanity is alive and well!

Most disappointing player:

Parker Fleming: Wade Baldwin.

While many would say “Chandler Parsons,” he’s been hurt. I expected Wade Baldwin to be a key part of the rotation because of his size, athleticism and outside shooting. After his strong outing on opening night (seven points, six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals), he made a strong case for the back-up point guard spot. However, he hasn’t performed up to his expectations. In fact, his numbers have been abysmal, averaging 3.5 points on 31.3 percent from the field and horrifying 11.1 percent from downtown. He’s a rookie who will have plenty of chances to grow. While it’s been a horrible start to the year, don’t lose faith on Wade Baldwin.

Blake Meyer: JaMychal Green.

I know he was Parker’s most surprising plater, but I expected better numbers out of him. He plays great defense and fits in with the Grizzlies playing style perfectly, but I expected better than nine points and seven rebounds per game, to be honest. Especially with the flashes he has shown in the past. I thought 12 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block per game was easily attainable. He’s still young though, so the offense should come with time.

Taylor Buckley: Wade Baldwin.

I completely agree with Parker. Baldwin struggling as much as he has wasn’t expected by anybody. I mean look back at the number of articles we wrote about the kid. He has all the tools to be special, but he can’t put it all together. While I still think he will be a good NBA player, it’s just shocking to see him struggle this much early in his career.

Ryan Schmitz: Wade Baldwin.

At first, he looked like he may take control of the back-up point guard position. The team needed a backup point guard badly, considering there was still debate on whether Harrison would make the roster. Instead, Baldwin proved to be inconsistent and hasn’t found playing time of the NBA roster.

Jackson Munyon: Chandler Parsons.

I know he has been hurt, and he’s beginning to show flashes of his old self which is great. I still have to put him here, because I expected it sooner. It’s greedy of me, but many people were excited for the move. I was ready for Parsons to come in and drop 20 points each night. Unfortunately, that’s not how things went. I still do fully expect Parsons to be a great addition to this team, and he will continue to improve as he recovers from his knee injury. However, for right now, I expected more from him.

Bold prediction for the 2nd half of the season:

Parker Fleming: Deyonta Davis will become a fixture in the rotation.

Before injury, the rookie big man out of Michigan State played solid basketball. Now that he’s back and working with Marc Gasol, he’ll come back more improved and polished. Because of his size, athleticism and shot-blocking instincts, he could be the big man next to Z-Bo in the second unit.

Blake Meyer: Chandler Parsons shows out in a major way.

The biggest free-agent acquisition in franchise history has been off to a slow, injury-riddled start. Now that he’s back, Parsons has showed flashes of his old self the past few games. I say he ends the year on a tear, averaging 18 points, five rebounds, four assists the rest of the way.

Ryan Schmitz: Grizzlies make a, somewhat, big trade.

This team has been playing very well, despite missing valuable people and being relatively young. I could see Chris Wallace, who has done well making midseason trades, pulling the trigger and trading a future first-round pick and some youth to gain a piece for the playoffs.

Jackson Munyon: Brandan Wright will be valuable upon return.

Wright hasn’t played any basketball in a while due to ankle surgery. The good news: he’s expected to make his season debut at some time this month. The Grizzlies have played this season with three big men. Gasol, Green and Randolph have played exceptionally well. However, with the loss of Deyonta Davis and inexperience of Jarell Martin, the Grizzlies lack depth. With Davis back in action and Wright returning, the future is bright. Wright can log crucial minutes. His ability to shoot from mid-range and around the rim will help a team that’s prone to scoring droughts.

