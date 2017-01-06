Into the Bears’ Den: Grizzlies trades, free agency, Parsons, more

In this week’s edition of Into the Bears’ Den, we took some fan questions from Twitter along with a pick on next week’s national championship game.

Parker Fleming, Ryan Snellings, Taylor Buckley and Jackson Munyon participated in this week’s roundtable.

The Beale Street Bears gathered Grizzlies questions from fans on Twitter. Today, we’ll answer questions about trade deadline possibilities, free agency this summer and Chandler Parsons. In addition, we’ll give a pick on next week’s College Football National Championship.

Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA):

Honestly, don’t see a trade happening this year, unless someone demands one, which could happen. Never say “never.”

ZBo and TA are in the final years of their deals and offer some attractiveness. JaMychal Green is an intriguing target for some teams, but you’d have to pair him with someone because of his low salary. The Grizzlies may get Brandan Wright back soon, and he could potentially offer enough value to get another 2nd-round pick this year.

I, also, don’t see anyone to trade for. You could dangle Randolph for a guy like Wilson Chandler or Danilo Gallinari. It’d be nice but totally unrealistic. Realistically, I expect the Grizz to stand pat this trade deadline.

Ryan Snellings (@rsnellings25):

I don’t know who the team could get, but personally, I would look to trade JaMychal Green. He’s played himself into a nice contract and it’s safe to assume that a team *cough* the Nets *cough* will offer him an amount that we just can’t match. May as well try and get some value out of him.

Taylor Buckley (@sctaylor94):

I really don’t see any major trades happening for the Grizzlies this year. This team is full of fan favorites, from Vince Carter to Zbo, trading any of them would cause a lot of uproar among fans. Memphis has a solid team right now, and once Parsons is back and in game-shape, they will be scary good.

Jackson Munyon (@Jackson_Munyon04)

Unfortunately the only player I could see us trading is Jamychal. I am a big fan of Green and do not want to see him go. However, he probably provides us the best opportunity to get an athletic big with similar defensive ability and a little more consistency at the offensive end.

Parker Fleming:

There’s been nothing out about free agency. May be Chandler Parsons could use his charm to woo someone (maybe J.J. Reddick, but I don’t know if he’s “Memphis enough”). Green hasn’t said anything, but unless the Grizzlies see major upside in Jarell, they need to re-sign Green and hope ZBo re-signs for cheap.

Don’t be surprised if a team tries to push the Memphis Grizzlies’ limits to sign Green. (Nets and Mavs could be interesting destinations for Green) Thanks, CBA for restricted free agency.

Ryan Snellings:

I’m sure the Grizz would like to have him back. I mean, who wants to lose their young starting PF? However, in true NBA fashion, I haven’t heard anything out of either side other than focusing on this season.

Taylor Buckley:

I’m sure the Grizzlies have interest in bringing Green back. Whether they can offer him enough money or not is a different problem. Dude’s playing himself into quite a payday.

Jackson Munyon:

Too sad of a question to answer.

Parker Fleming:

First off, love the use of the hashtag.

Second. Trust the process. It’s only been 2 ½ weeks. The Grizzlies wouldn’t have paid him that much money if he wasn’t a good basketball player. He averaged near 20 points and 6 rebounds, when he got back into game shape after surgery. Chill out, Grizz Nation. I’d much rather have Chandler Parsons than Matt Barnes or Jeff Green.

Ryan Snellings:

Now. I’m kidding. But I don’t think the team should wait too much longer. If Chandler isn’t fully healthy by the All-Star break, the team needs to start getting some consistency and straighten out their lineups for playoffs. I’d shelf him for players that need to gain confidence before going up against teams in a seven-game series. (Note: I didn’t like the Chandler signing from Day 1)

Taylor Buckley:

I think I agree with Parker here. You kinda have to wait it out. Parsons is coming off of some major knee problems, so he’ll need some time to get back into game shape. The last thing the Grizzlies need to do is dangle a benching over his head. The man knows he needs to live up to his contract. That’s pressure enough. No need to add more.

Jackson Munyon:

I am fine with leaving Parsons in the starting lineup for now. He needs to get comfortable, because that is the unit he will spend the most time with assuming he returns to his production of years past. However, i would like to see the Grizzlies attempt and get more shots for Troy Daniels. When that man is hot, he can drop 30, and we need to score to get off this losing streak.

National championship picks

Parker Fleming:

Bama. Go SEC.

Ryan Snellings:

(Originally, I assumed this meant basketball, due to the nature of the site. Apparently, I’m the idiot here. I can’t stand Alabama though, so go Tigers. Get another for the ACC.)

Now, I’m sticking with basketball: Duke. Coach K is about to take leave for back surgery, but he’ll be back in about a month, the team will hit their stride and Grayson Allen will

earn his redemption!

(Side note: Why does everyone hate Grayson for tripping, but not as many seem to dislike Draymond for ball/head kicks when one is obviously more dangerous? Is it the Duke factor? [Side side note: Go watch the 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner] At the least, you won’t see the Warriors suspend Green for his actions.)

Duke looks decent so far, even with some questionable losses, but Kennard’s shot is true and Harry Giles, along with Duke’s other stellar freshman, are integrating back into the lineup after missing time for injury. Go Blue Devils.

Taylor Buckley:

Clemson Tigers. Can we all agree that Bama winning every year gets boring? I thought so. As a lifelong Clemson fan, these past couple years have been amazing. We finally ended the Gamecocks winning streak against us, and we are in back-to-back(Sup Drake) National Title games. I think we finish the job this year and beat Bama by two scores.

Jackson Munyon:

No Taylor.. we cannot agree.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the best dynasties College Football has ever seen. Sure people hate winners, but deep down, every team in any sport wishes they have experienced as much success as Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has a top 3, if not the best, defense in history, but I will admit Monday will be a tough one for Bama. Deshaun Watson, along with Gallman and Mike Williams, is a man but I am much more concerned with the Bama’s ability to score. The departure of Kiffin was untimely but not a death sentence. It is Shark Week in Tuscaloosa and as a lifelong Bama fan and student beginning next year I am excited. Despite being a major Bama fan, I am also a reasonable one. I realize Clemson could absolutely win this game, but certainly not by double digits. We are talking about Nick Saban here, possibly the greatest coach since Bear Bryant.

I look for Bama’s defense to come out inspired and seek revenge for the show Watson displayed in last years title bout. The game will come down to whether or not Clemson’s run defense can stop Bo Scarborough and company. If the Tigers can force Jalen Hurts to beat them passing, then look out for an upset, but if not … Roll Tide. I will be taking Bama to repeat here 21-17.

This article originally appeared on