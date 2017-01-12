Injury Update for Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Game in London

The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets are set to face off in London on Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana Pacers will have a fully healthy roster for the game, with the exception of Rodney Stuckey. Stuckey is still dealing with a sore hamstring that he aggravated during a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Denver Nuggets could be short-handed, though. Gary Harris, Danilo Gallinari and Kenneth Faried are all expected to play, but are dealing with injuries. Nikola Jokic is also probable to play.

Harris is one of the better young two-way players in the NBA. He’s averaging 12.8 points per game this season. Harris is dealing with a groin injury.

Gallinari is Denver’s leading scorer at 17.1 points per game. He’s dealing with an ankle injury, and has been derailed by injuries over the last few years.

Faried is his typical energetic self, but has fallen out of favor with the Nuggets this year. He is averaging career-lows all across the board. Faried is dealing with an illness.

Jokic is Denver’s most talented player, and he’s only 21 years old. He is averaging 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Denver this year. He missed the Nuggets’ latest game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an illness, but he’s had plenty of time to get better for the game in London.

Wilson Chandler and Darrell Arthur are two more guys on Denver who are banged up. They’re both questionable to play. Arthur is dealing with a leg injury, while Chandler is just sick. Chandler missing the game would be huge for the Pacers, as he is averaging over 16 points per game.

The Pacers are currently riding a five-game winning streak, which is their longest of the season. They’re playing great basketball on both ends, and best of all, having fun while doing it. Indiana is looking to continue to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

They Pacers will look to make the trip to London a successful one with a win. The game starts at 3 p.m., and will be on Fox Sports Indiana and NBA TV.

