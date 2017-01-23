Ingram was ‘a little out of it’ in loss to Mavs, says Walton

Sunday’s game was a night to forget for the Lakers after suffering a franchise-worst loss to the Dallas Mavericks, 122-73.

It was the Lakers’ 13th straight loss to the Mavericks and their sixth setback in the last seven games overall.

After the dismal performance, Lakers coach Luke Walton said he wasn’t pleased with the team’s effort.

He also added rookie Brandon Ingram, who started at point guard in place of the injured D’Angelo Russell, looked tentative on the floor.

“I thought he was a little out of it. He looked like his reactions were a little off, he wasn’t pushing the ball the same way he had been,” Walton said in a postgame interview on Spectrum SportsNet.

“I love him being aggressive, but he seemed to be a little indecisive, which hadn’t been the case recently.”

Despite getting the nod to start, it was a rough night for Ingram. He led the Lakers in playing time with 36 minutes of action but only finished with 6 points and one rebound.

He had problems getting the ball to drop, missing all his attempts from 3-point land en route to a 2-of-12 shooting clip. He didn’t register a single dime, a factor why the Lakers also recorded a season-low 10 assists.

Just a day before the Mavs tilt Walton commended Ingram for his performance against the Pacers on Friday, saying it was “the best game he’s played” since joining the franchise.

The second overall pick helped the Lakers snap a five-game losing skid by scattering 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Next up for the Lakers is Portland on Wednesday — the second game of their three-game trip.

With Russell sidelined for a short period, Walton will need Ingram to have fewer games like Sunday’s.

