Indiana Pacers Slip and Fall in the Power Rankings
The Indiana Paces are slipping and falling a little bit again in the power rankings, and Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks won’t help.
If you are ready to be sad, you’ve come to the right place. We’re talking about the Indiana Pacers.
S.S.D.D., but at least the Pacers are sitting at .500 right now with a 22-22 record. They struggle on the road and at home recently, so it is hard to put a good spin on things.
The loss to the New York Knicks was heartbreaking because it should have been a season-killer for the Knicks.
But perhaps we shouldn’t be in full panic-mode yet. Coach Nate McMillan is still working with the lineup to get the most out of the team, so let’s at least wait for some results from the current C.J. Miles experiment.
Jeremy Woo
@Jeremy_Woo, Sports Illustrated
15
Marc Stein
@ESPNSteinLine, ESPN
14
Matt Moore
@MattMooreCBS, CBS Sports
19
John Schuhmann
@johnschuhmann, NBA
13
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet, Hoops Habit
14
Glenn Robinson III is doing his part in a starting role, Thaddeus Young is more than holding his own from three-point range and bench contributors like C.J. Miles and Aaron Brooks are starting to step up more consistently. Could the Pacers be ready to turn this thing around? (Last week: 13) — Hoops Habit
Maybe these next five games will show us something we don’t know.
