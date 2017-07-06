Indiana Pacers sign 2nd of 3 players acquired on draft night

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers have signed second-round draft pick Edmond Sumner.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Sumner was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 52nd overall pick and acquired in a draft-night deal. The Pacers picked up the 6-foot-6, 176-pound point guard for cash considerations.

At Xavier, Sumner averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds, and he could see significant action this season after a major offseason overhaul.

Indiana also drafted T.J. Leaf in the first round and Ike Anigbogu in the second round.

—

