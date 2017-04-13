Indiana Pacers Riding Hot Streak Into NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers finished seventh in the East thanks to a late-season surge spearheaded by star Paul George and returnee Lance Stephenson.

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed as though the Indiana Pacers‘ season was about done. The Pacers were out of the playoffs, while the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls were both turning it on. But then everything suddenly changed.

The Pacers won their final five games of the season to clinch the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Three of those wins came against playoff teams — the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks — while the other two came against the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. Throw in a narrow double-overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers just before the streak, too. It’s clear that this team is playing its best ball of the season at the right time.

So, how did this all happen? Firstly, playoff Paul George arrived a week or two early. It’s well known by now how unbelievable George has been in playoff series over the years. He nearly took down last season’s Raptors by himself in a fraught seven-game series.

It may not have yet been the postseason, but that didn’t make a difference for George. In the past five games, George is averaging 30.8 points and eight rebounds on 56.9 percent shooting from the field and 44.2 percent from three-point range. Those are MVP-type numbers that could completely change the outcome of a playoff series. For the Pacers, it was enough to propel them into the playoffs.

Elsewhere, the reacquisition of Lance Stephenson has been a major boon. Stephenson was a big piece of those Pacers teams from a few seasons ago. Tough, determined and exciting, he truly fit the mold of what that Indiana team was.

Stephenson’s bounced around the league the past few years. Now, he’s found himself back with the Pacers. Accordingly, Stephenson has been a boost, mainly in attitude and emotion. His statistics are not impressive (3.5 points per game on 33.3 percent shooting), but he’s revitalized Indiana and brought the heart back into the franchise.

The rest of the team, too, has been quietly impressive. Jeff Teague has had one of his better years in the NBA. He needs to be at his best in a conference loaded with prime-time point guards. C.J. Miles is still shooting the lights out and helps stretch the floor for the Pacers. Getting back Thaddeus Young from injury has allowed for the best possible Indiana lineups. And, of course, second-year big man Myles Turner has continued to show steady improvements.

And how have the Pacers been rewarded? With a first-round showdown against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Normally, a LeBron James-led team would’ve clinched the No. 1 seed and the No. 7 spot would be perfect for an inferior team. Not this year.

Nonetheless, the Pacers have to be feeling a lot better about this matchup than they would have a couple of weeks ago. The lifeless Pacers team that might’ve flopped into the playoffs would’ve stood no chance against James and the Cavs.

The team that’s 5-1 with Stephenson on the roster has a much better shot at knocking off the defending champs. After all, we’ve seen George take over a series before, and we know how Stephenson likes to play head games. It’s probably not enough, but at least the Indiana Pacers are back to playing good basketball.

This article originally appeared on