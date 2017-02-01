Indiana Pacers Move Up the Power Rankings on the Back of Paul George
Paul George leads the Indiana Pacers charge up the power rankings after they went 3-1 in the past week.
The Indiana Pacers are firmly back in the top half of the NBA in this week’s power rankings, mostly thanks to Paul George.
With four straight games with 30+ points (and a 3-1 record in that time), the Pacers are starting to shake off their mediocrity, for now.
Beating the Houston Rockets and shutting down James Harden was the most notable win of the three, with the other two wins coming against the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. The lone loss came to the New York Knicks.
However, the most remembered thing from the last week will be Paul George bouncing the ball off Clint Capela’s head on a dunk.
Jeremy Woo
@Jeremy_Woo, Sports Illustrated
12
Marc Stein
@ESPNSteinLine, ESPN
11
Matt Moore
@MattMooreCBS, CBS Sports
15
John Schuhmann
@johnschuhmann, NBA
12
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet, Hoops Habit
11
We should also shout out Jeff Teague, whose well-rounded contributions have him at 11 double-doubles on the season (four shy of his career-high for a season) and 8.2 assists per game (another career-high) to rank sixth in the association. (Last week: 14) — Hoops Habit
The Pacers host Frank Vogel and the Orlando Magic tonight before a weekend back to back at the Brooklyn Nets then home against the Detroit Pistons. On Monday they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
