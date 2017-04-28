Indiana Pacers: Jeff Teague Trade A Success

With one season down, it appears as though the trade that brought Jeff Teague to the Indiana Pacers has been a worthwhile acquisition. The only issue is he might leave now.

Nearly a year ago, Jeff Teague was traded to the Indiana Pacers. Longtime point guard and defensive threat George Hill went to the Utah Jazz and many wondered how the offensively gifted Teague would fit in.

Despite the disappointing sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Teague’s first year with the Pacers has been a success.

Simply put, Teague did exactly what the Pacers expected him to do. Maybe even a little better than they could have imagined. Quick and crafty with the ball with an underrated jump shot.

His defense and frame get him in trouble at times, but Teague ended up having one of his best years as a professional.

Teague played in all 82 games for the first time in his career. Playing an entire season is hardly a given in this league. It was important for Teague to be there every game and it helped develop chemistry for the team throughout the season.

Just being a reliable person in that respect can change the whole flow of a season.

Even better, though, was Teague’s performance in those 82 games. He averaged 15.2 points per game, right around his average the past few years.

But, his improvement in other areas of the game was remarkable. Teague averaged career highs in assists (7.8) and rebounds (4.0). It shouldn’t have come as much of a shock given Teague is near his prime, but the high assist total was fantastic.

His passing and creative vision are getting better and clearly induced a more threatening Pacers offense.

Those improvements also indicate a player ready to adapt his game in the second half of his career. A Teague who can contribute in all facets of the game becomes so much more valuable to the Pacers.

What could’ve been a trade meant to boost offensive firepower from the point guard position could turn into a greater, more exciting endeavor.

Here’s where it gets worrisome. Teague is an unrestricted free agent. All the talk has centered around Paul George, the coaching and the development of Myles Turner. But, if Teague doesn’t re-sign, that’s another major piece affecting this team.

Even if the Pacers get a lot back in return for George, without Teague, it might be time for a quick rebuild around Turner.

To lose Teague after just one season would hurt. George Hill was going to leave Indiana soon anyways, but to search again for another viable starter would be difficult. It would also be easy to see that trade as a waste of time and effort.

Teague being a Pacer also greatly affects what happens with George.

But to lose Teague after arguably his best season in the league would be much worse. The Pacers expected a player who could score effectively as a point guard. Teague did that, yet there was so much more.

It might’ve been simply to think Teague moving franchises would signal the regression of his career. Instead, it opened up entirely new opportunities for him.

Regardless, Teague is probably going to make a good bit of money this summer. His stock was dropping for the Atlanta Hawks, but he’s certainly bounced back. After a resurgent season in Indiana, the Pacers need stability like Teague at his spot more than ever.

Now it’s up to management to retain him.

