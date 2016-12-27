Indiana Pacers Headed Backwards in Power Rankings
The Indiana Pacers slide below the .500 mark once again this season, turning up the pressure on a under-performing team.
The Indiana Pacers are now on their first three-game losing of the season as this week’s edition of the power rankings roundup is upon us.
With the lack of consistency as of late, most of the experts (that aren’t enjoying an extended Christmas vacation) have Indiana sliding down the board, and understandably so.
The Pacers are starting to hit a breaking point where the fans, players, and organization all know that there is something wrong, even if they don’t know how to fix it.
The losses to the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics, and now the Chicago Bulls have put Indiana at the lowest point it is been at all season.
Jeremy Woo
@Jeremy_Woo, Sports Illustrated
17
Matt Moore
@MattMooreCBS, CBS Sports
16
John Schuhmann
@johnschuhmann, NBA
15
The Pacers face the Washington Wizards, the Bulls again, and the Orlando Magic this week as they try to get back on the right side of .500.
More from 8 Points, 9 Seconds
- Should the Indiana Pacers Take a Look at Donatas Motiejūnas?9h ago
- Post-Game Grades: Chicago Bulls Trample the Indiana Pacers18h ago
- A Very Indiana Pacers Christmas with Larry Bird and Chuck Person2d ago
- Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Late Game Rally Falls Short to Boston Celtics4d ago
- Jeff Teague Is Playing Big Time Basketball for the Indiana Pacers5d ago