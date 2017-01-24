In the NBA’s 3-Point Era, the Indiana Pacers Need More C.J. Miles

C.J. Miles adapts to whatever role the Indiana Pacers put him in, and his 3-point shooting is some of the best in his career.

It is no secret that success in the NBA is dependent upon 3-point shooting. It is also no secret that the Indiana Pacers have been searching for answers amidst their current losing streak. C.J Miles may just be what they are looking for as 3-point shooting becomes more of a demand in today’s NBA.

The 3-point shot in the NBA is as important as it has ever been. For instance, the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors have the highest team 3-point percentages in the league and it just so happens to be that they are among the top two teams in each of their respective conferences.

That is not a coincidence. The Los Angeles Clippers rank fifth in team 3-point percentage, and fourth in the Western Conference. You see the trend. But, the Indiana Pacers are sixth in team 3-point percentage and find themselves seventh in the Eastern Conference.

That is because the Pacers do not shoot enough threes.

Indiana ranks 28th in the league in 3-point field goals attempted. Despite the high team 3-point percentage of 37%, the Pacers are reluctant to let it fly from beyond the arc, and that is because of who is on the floor. It’s time to spread the floor and shoot the three in Indiana, and C.J. Miles is the guy for the job.

This season, C.J. Miles is shooting about 40% from beyond the arc. This is a feat that Miles has not achieved in his 11-year career. It’s time to give him more minutes and a chance to revitalize the Indiana Pacers’ lineup with his prolific shooting.

C.J. Gets the Start

On Monday against the New York Knicks, Miles was awarded the start over Glenn Robinson III. He scored 10 points in a season-high 34 minutes. Miles shot well below his average from three as he went 2 for 9, but his presence as a sharpshooter spread the floor, and he was instrumental in the Pacers’ comeback effort that fell just short.

Miles hit a key 3-point shot just under the 6-minute mark that ignited Indiana’s late game run, and those are shots that the team has confidence in him taking and making.

He is traditionally a small forward, but the backup power forward position is where Indiana is searching for more production and consistency, and to me, C.J. is the most viable option. The Pacers failed with the small-ball experiment last season, but they do not have to be married to the idea. They should simply deploy a small-ball lineup against specific teams and match-ups.

Coach Nate McMillan could have plugged Miles into the starting lineup on Monday to shake things up during Indy’s losing streak, or this may be permanent. Whatever the situation may be, and whatever position he is playing, C.J. Miles must be on the floor more. He is a serious 3-point threat, and arguably the best 3-point shooter on the team.

In the NBA’s 3-point era, long range shooting is decisive when it comes to success, and if the Indiana Pacers strive to attain that, they need more C.J. Miles.

