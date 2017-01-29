In Defense of Inactivity: Should the Celtics stand pat at the Deadline?

Making a move at the trade deadline is not the only option for the Boston Celtics

As the trade deadline draws closer, the trade rumors of various NBA teams grow louder and more furious. The Boston Celtics are certainly no exception; a fiercely loyal (not to mention vocal) fan-base, a young and talented roster headed by a baby-faced wizard of a coach, and a GM nicknamed “Trader Danny” combine to create boundless excitement and scenarios.

But what if 3 P.M. of February 23rd goes by without so much as a D-League assignment, much less an actual roster move? Can patience prove a virtue when the team is so often beaten on the boards? Boston’s rebounding, in particular on the offensive glass, deserves much of the criticism it has generated. This should not, however, pressure Danny Ainge into buying a new complimentary piece for this green machine. Fans make a lot of noise around this time of year, as they should. That doesn’t mean they’ll reject anything short of “fireworks.” They know the GM won’t pull the trigger unless he’s certain it improves the team’s chances of winning now AND later.

To make it very clear: if there’s a deal on par with the famous Nets Robbery of 2013 available, the Celtics should pounce. Barring such a gift, there is little to be gained in anxious swaps for middling talent. Names like Nurkic, Vucevic, and others keep floating around the fansphere. Almost every one of these trade ideas involves Kelly Olynyk, Tyler Zeller, or another offense-only big from the bench. Throw in James Young plus a second-round pick and voila: a standard trade to boost those pesky boards!

How quickly we forget our overseas assets. Both taken in the 1st round behind Jaylen Brown, Guerschon Yabusele and especially Ante Zizic are developing into furious rebounders at their respective spots on the floor. The former adds another freak athlete at the 3/4 position. The latter provides the board-hungry big man Boston badly needs. Both can shore up the Celtics’ rebounding if we give them time to develop.

There’s lots of value in Boston’s big man surplus, too much to squander in a panic. If the Celtics stand pat through this deadline, it may well be for the best. Let’s be patient, for now.

