In A Balanced Effort, Gallinari’s 32 Points Facilitated The Denver Nuggets Sweep Of The Suns, 123-112

“Who the hell are we going to be without Nikola Jokic?”… Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone

“Laying our bodies on the line each night, for each other”… Kenneth Faried

It was a rough feeling out first quarter. Nikola Jokic, a key part of the Denver Nuggets team was at staying at home getting healed from a sore hip.

So Denver did not have its Golden Nugget.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

So Denver’s next most dominant player, Danilo Gallinari stepped up and dropped in 32 points.

This validates that Denver’s recent rise is not just the result of only a one-man show. The Nuggets are 4-0 against the Suns this season with a very balanced effort in the victory Saturday night.

Gallo sunk 32 points in 37 minutes, grabbed 8 boards; hit 9 of 14 under the arc and 3 of 5 beyond the arc, along with a perfect 11 of 11 from the stripe.

Gallo was gallant, but was not alone in his inspired play.

Ferocious Kenneth Faried, Denver’s fabulous forward played fearlessly with focus and forced in 21 points on 6 of 9 shooting while snatching 13 boards in 36 minutes with a plus/minus of 21. Oh, the Manimal also dropped in 9 of 11 from the line.

Rest assured that Denver has a real team this year. They are a foundation of veterans and youngsters, guards and forwards and a super star in the making center. On any given night there are many players who can step up when they are missing a piece and still deliver.

Credos to GM Tim Connelly and Coach Mike Malone who have cultivated a group of fine men who balance each other out well.

It was tough, as Phoenix’s guards were absolute buzz saws. As in previous games, they shot and shot and shot. Eric Bledsoe had a season high 41 points along with Devin Booker’s 23.

But Denver’s guards were no pushovers even though Denver’s starting point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was resting a sore back.

Jamal Murray stepped up and demonstrated why the Nuggets world is sitting on the edge of their seats to watch him play. He nailed 18 points in 23 minutes with dazzling shots. He played with poise during the fourth quarter. By the way, he is only 19 years old. That kid is deadly and has hops and speed.

Gary Harris had 15 points with 8 boards, and Jameer Nelson added 17 points with 6 assists for the balanced effort. Harris had the killer reverse dunk of the game.

Offense great, What about defense?

The most telling statistic was Denver nailing 37 of 42 at the line, 88%; Phoenix made 24 of 32, 75%. That is a difference of 13 points of the 11 point win. Most of the other team stats were pretty even.

So because Denver dominated with their work in the paint, they generated fouls which brought the game home.

And that was the offense. What about the defense?

It was trendy. Bledsoe, the Suns star, did nail 41 points. The Suns hit 45% overall which is well, okay. But, as the game developed, so did the defensive pressure and effort from Denver, which is evident in this chart, scores by quarter.

Nuggets 21-25 21 38 36 28 123 Suns 15-32 33 28 22 29 112

Denver had 4 points in the paint the first quarter, and 42 the rest of the game. Live in the paint!

So the Nuggets had to adjust to not having the Center of attention. Instead, 7 foot, 280 pound Jusuf Nurkic got the nod to start at center and played solid, contributing good minutes (+9). He wasn’t as dominant as in the past as he hasn’t been playing a lot, but is a great insurance policy. He will have his game eventually.

Gallo had to carry the team for dear life the first quarter. He had 22 by the half.

But it was the rest of the team that got better by filling the gap as the game progressed. For Denver, quarter two and three totaled 74 points; for Phoenix, 50.

Next: We’re movin’ on up.

Coach Malone said that the third quarter was one of the best in the season. 36 points for Denver to 22 for Phoenix. The Denver Nuggets went 18 times to the foul line. When you get to the foul line that much, you can set your defense.

Don’t kid yourself. Coach Mike Malone is an intelligent capable NBA coach, who can be very impressive as of late. We all want to be the coach when we don’t win, but he has the job, and is delivering more and better. Big league.

So, after that victory, where are the Denver Nuggets?

21-25, 3rd in Northwest Division, 8th seed in Conference

Field Goal % 8th 46.3%

3-point % 13th 36.1 %

Points Scored 3rd 110 PPG

Total Rebounds 2nd 46.5 RPG

Lakers at LA on Tuesday, Jan 31; then Memphis and Milwaukee at home.

Can the Nuggets win these? Why not?

Eventually, Jokic will be back. If not, Denver can still win as a team.

Fill the Pepsi Center, or you will miss out.

This article originally appeared on