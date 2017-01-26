If Jimmy Butler Needs “Teammates Who Care,” Nate Robinson Is Waiting For A Call

Jimmy Butler got quoted for wanting his teammates “to care if we win or not.” Nate Robinson reportedly posted the Jimmy Butler link and gave word on Instagram that he is available to help his 2013 teammate. Gar Forman might like to pick him up.

After both Dwyane Wade and Butler expressed their frustration at losing the Atlanta matchup where they were leading by 10 going into the last three minutes of the game, Nate Robinson put up an Instagram post where he said he was ready if the Bulls called him up again to play the point guard spot.

Looks like my guy jimmy and dwade needs a real animal to come help, I've been here guys just waiting to help a team ????????‍♂️ I know the chi got love for me still ??? I could be wrong , I just wanna play guys #natebacktotheNBA #facts y'all know what I did when I had that bulls uniform A photo posted by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

Butler has been caught on video ignoring Fred Hoiberg’s instructions to call a timeout at the 58-second mark of the last quarter when the game was on the line and the Hawks had a two point lead, 112-110.

Jimmy tied the score with a bank shot, but the next sequence of events had the Hawks shooting free throws off Bulls fouls. Atlanta slowly pulled away as Jimmy himself missed two 3-point shots in the closing seconds.

Butler is noted for his impressive last five minutes numbers in games within five points. Jimmy was apparently frustrated that his team lost and he missed three out of his last four shots from the 59-second mark on down.

Nikola Mirotic had been making his shots in the game and just missed a crucial contested 3-point shot around the 34-second mark so Jimmy probably took offense that he should have been the one or Wade as the go-to guy in the waning minutes to preserve the win.

Nate Robinson won’t turn the season around but it would be interesting to have him on the team to calm Jimmy down in crucial moments and stay frosty enough not to lapse on defense and make his 30 to 40 points count if the team were winning the first three quarters. Do you like Nate Robinson onboard keeping Jimmy company?

