ICYMI Quin Snyder Has High Praise For Utah Jazz Over Holidays

Prior to the Utah Jazz’s slate of days off for the Christmas holiday, Quin Snyder had some high praise for how the team has played so far this season.

The Utah Jazz had a rough go leading into the Christmas holiday as they dropped three straight games, losing to the Warriors, Kings and Raptors. However as we head towards New Year’s, things are looking up for the team as they’ve now won two straight and find themselves back in fifth place in the West for the time being.

And as they’ll host the 10-23 Phoenix Suns on New Year’s Eve, they have a great chance to make it three straight victories here soon.

Prior to this recent hot stretch, though, Randy Hollis of the Deseret News caught up with head coach Quin Snyder who had some high praise for this Jazz team around the Christmas holiday, specifically praising their relentless fighting despite all the injuries:

“For this team to be (18-13) right now is remarkable. I mean, seriously, with the injuries that we’ve dealt with, and it’s not just numbers, it’s the people that have been out. Take a starting backcourt away from another team in the league, go ahead, and try to figure out…how good they are.”

While Jazz fans certainly would have liked to see Utah at a record better than 18-13 (now 20-13), when you take a step back and realize just how well the Jazz have been able to stay afloat despite all the setbacks they’ve encountered, their current record is nothing short of amazing. Despite players missing over 90 games due to injury, they’re still well within striking distance of the top half of the Western Conference.

That’s no feat to be underestimated. And Coach Snyder gave all the credit for weathering the storm to the hard work and determination of his players:

“With our players, it’s nothing I’m doing. It’s just guys that are playing with a lot of grit, and I appreciate that. I want them to know what they’re doing is appreciated.”

“I’ve just got a ton of respect for our team and where we are right now. So they’ve just gotta keep grinding, I’ve gotta keep grinding, we’ve all gotta keep grinding, and you (media) guys have gotta know what a special job these guys are doing. They’re working their tails off.”

And while Snyder had tons of praise for the likes of Gordon Hayward, saying that he has “been unbelievable”, and Rudy Gobert who has “been a monster”, he was also quick to recognize the hard work put in by Utah’s reserves such as Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson.

20-13 baby. With 3 Jazz players going for 20 or more. Hill/Hood/Hayward. The @utahjazz now 5th in West, & looking dangerous. #PHIatUTA — Scotty (@ScottyP30) December 30, 2016

And while one would expect a coach to have his players’ backs like this, there’s something special about the sincerity and respect that Snyder is dishing out about his team as we inch ever nearer to the season’s midway point.

The Jazz have certainly had their struggles this season, but as Quin so accurately pointed out, they have been relentless in their efforts this season and it truly is amazing what they’ve accomplished so far despite all the obstacles.

So now that Christmas has come and gone and New Year’s is nearly upon us, hopefully the Jazz can continue to give Snyder much more to praise them for.

And once the All-Star break hits and the team gets their next lengthy break like they did for the Christmas holiday, hopefully Snyder won’t just be happy with the way they’ve fought to overcome injuries, but at that point will be celebrating how a healthy squad is steadily making a name for itself as a contender in the Western Conference.

This article originally appeared on