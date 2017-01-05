“I Have Not Asked to Be Traded” -Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut, a hot trade topic among everyone in the NBA, candidly addressed the media about his uncertainty in Dallas.

With the Dallas Mavericks record not anywhere near where they imagined it would be in January, the expiring contract of Andrew Bogut has been subject to trade rumors over the past month.

Andrew Bogut, speaking candidly like always, was honest with an Australian radio show over the last couple of days where he acknowledged that his days in Dallas was probably coming to an end whether it was before the trade deadline or this summer in free agency.

Bogut was asked about those comments this morning after shoot around for tonight’s game against Phoenix.

“I had a chance to sign and extension here and it wasn’t discussed by either party, that’s the honest truth. Take all that into account and it is unlikely I will be here next season,” Bogut said.

For whatever people want to label Bogut as, he is as smart and honest as they come in the league. He was very open about the fact that he realizes that he could be traded for pieces around the future. He even acknowledged that his contract could return some draft picks or a salary that a team is trying to shed.

“The Mavs eventually have to start rebuilding too and there is no point in bringing back a 33-year-old center if you are in rebuild mode,” Bogut said.

When asked if he wants to be traded right now, Bogut cited personal reasons for wanting to stay in Dallas past the deadline.

“I have not asked to be traded…I have personal reasons that I want to stay here for that I don’t want to talk about on record,” Bogut said. “Look if the opportunity came for me to go somewhere and they want to do it, I’m not going to beg them to not trade me.”

Bottom line, Andrew Bogut realizes the NBA is a business and he could be a casualty of that.

No extension talks were made, he’s on an expiring contract, he’s been moved to the bench and the Mavs look to be heading toward a rebuild.

Andrew Bogut’s days are numbered in Dallas and we all know it…including Bogut himself.

