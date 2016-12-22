Howard sidelined again with back tightness

ATLANTA (AP) Hawks center Dwight Howard is out for a second straight game with back tightness.

Howard is in the first season of a $70.5 million, three-year contract. He ranks third in the NBA with 13 rebounds per game and third on his team with 14.2 points per game this season.

Atlanta won Monday night at Oklahoma City without Howard when Paul Millsap had 30 points and 11 boards. Coach Mike Budenholzer used a three-guard lineup with Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore and Kyle Korver. Thabo Sefolosha started at forward.

The Hawks have won four of six before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.