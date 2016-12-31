How to fix the LA Clippers’ five-game losing streak

A wave of injuries is seriously hurting the LA Clippers’ chances to win, but how can the team adjust to bring this five-game losing streak to a close?

The LA Clippers have now lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. Night after night Clippers basketball has not been a pretty sight, but what can they do whenever three of their starters are sitting out each game with injuries? Critics have pointed out that despite the absence of Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick, this team is still very capable of winning, and should have won in some of their previous games. Today, we look at what the Clippers need to do to get back on track after this rough patch in their season.

Play better defense again

Throughout this five-game losing streak the Clippers’ defense has looked terrible. Too many of the opposing team’s buckets have come from silly mistakes from the backcourt, allowing easy layups. DeAndre Jordan is still healthy and playing regular minutes, so he is still capable of making scoring in the paint a difficult task for opponents. If he’s supported at the perimeter, they can be more effective.

Keep the ball moving

When Chris Paul is playing, the Clippers’ offense usually runs smooth. He is debated to be the best playmaker in the NBA by some. However, when he is absent, the offense can struggle. Even though there are plenty of scorers on the team, those scorers are used to having CP3 to set up effective plays, rather than isolation shots off the dribble.

Without their starting point guard, the Clippers need to look for the best shots possible throughout the entire game. With Paul out, Jamal Crawford will step up as the primary scorer, but for the best results, the whole team needs to work together and make the smartest offensive choices possible.

Now, the troublesome issue of composure and closing games.

Closing games

The first LA Clippers’ loss in the recent stretch without Chris Paul occurred December 23rd, against the Mavericks. Both teams battled hard the whole 48 minutes. The score at halftime was 51-50, Clippers up one. When the buzzer sounded at the end of the third, the Clippers were up 72-68. The Mavericks out scored the Clippers in the fourth quarter 22-16 and the game ended with a final score of 90-88.

The team held on the whole game, but failed to close the game in their favor. Luc Mbah a Moute‘s defense was locked in, and he racked up six boards, three steals, and two blocks. DeAndre Jordan was snagging boards and ended the game with a total of 17. Crawford, Redick, Raymond Felton, and Austin Rivers took the majority of the team’s shots with a combined total of 61 points on 23/50 shooting. Marreese Speights also contributed with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

The stats in this game show that the team was focused and making up for Paul and Griffin not playing, however they were not able to close out the game with a win. As four of the five Clippers’ losses were by less than 10 points, being able to win close games is a trait that this team needs to have while missing starters. Enough focus and their early season defensive form to end key possessions is essential.

Use the right starting lineups

The LA Clippers chose to start Raymond Felton and Paul Pierce against the Mavericks and Lakers. They then changed the lineup to Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, Luc, Wesley Johnson, and DeAndre for the game against the Nuggets. Chris Paul was finally healthy to play against the Pelicans, so he started along with Rivers and Wesley for that game.

In the most recent game against the Rockets, Paul sat out, leaving Rivers to start with Redick, Luc, Johnson and Jordan. While Johnson has started for the past three games, Coach Rivers will most likely experiment with the lineup more depending on which team the Clippers play against. There is no obvious choice for who should start besides the usual players, and it is safe to assume that there will be no permanent starting lineup while Griffin is out.

The Clippers need to put together the right starting players each game to match the opponents team, and to set the pace at which they play. Doc will choose who plays based on the size and capability of the other team’s first string, (at least we hope he will).

So, what’s next from here on out in this injury ridden phase?

What is next?

The Clippers’ next game is against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Any team has the right to be worried when they are going against “Mr. Triple-double” Russell Westbrook. Their best bet to stop the Thunder is to put Luc Mbah a Moute on Westbrook, and hope that he can hold him as much as possible. In the two times that the Clippers and Thunder have played this season, they have each won by just two points. This next game will be an interesting one, made unique by all of the Clippers’ injuries and their five-game losing streak.

This five-game losing streak has been rough for both the Clippers and their fans. Injuries are the clear reason for this slump, however, every team deals with injured players and has to find other ways to win.

If the LA Clippers can work on winning close games, playing better defense, and choosing the right lineup combinations, they should have a better chance at winning future games, regardless of whatever injuries they have.

