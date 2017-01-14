How the Raptors can beat the Cavaliers

The Raptors have lost all 3 games against the Cavaliers, with one left at season’s end. Regardless, the path to the NBA Championship runs through Cleveland. Are there ways to defeat LeBron and his mates?

1) Force LeBron James to take jump shots

LeBron James is at his strongest when he is scoring in the paint rather than taking outside jump shots. For Toronto to win it is important to keep LeBron away from his strengths. According to NBA.com this season James is shooting 37.6 per cent from three point, his best season being 40.6 per cent in the 2012-2013 season. Last season he had one of his worst seasons in terms of three-point percentage shooting at 30.9 per cent. It was almost as bad as his rookie season when he shot 29 per cent. This season LeBron’s two-point percentage is 60.9 per cent, which is clearly a big difference to his three point shooting. The stats speak for themselves, if the Raptors can limit LeBron’s productivity in the paint and force him to take tough outside shots; they have a chance at dethroning the king.

2) The Raptors bench needs to have a strong game

The Raps need guys like Terrence Ross, Norman Powell, and Cory Joseph to step up when Lebron James and Kyrie Irving are not on the court. Ross is having a good season so far shooting a career best 45.8 per cent from the field and has potential to be the Cavaliers kryptonite if he catches fire. Last year Norman Powell had a great series against Indiana and Miami but didn’t play quite as well against Cleveland. Powell is a key part to the Raptors bench and tends to provide much needed boosts when they need it, especially on the defensive end. Toronto’s bench is younger than Cleveland’s, so they can use their fresh legs to gain an advantage.

3) Get Jonas Valanciunas more involved on offense

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry can’t do it all themselves against the star trio of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last year in the playoffs Valanciunas played amazing against Indiana and Miami until he got injured in the Miami series. It was a big loss for Toronto and so disappointing for Raptors nation. I honestly believe if Valanciunas never got hurt, the Raptors would have gone seven games against Cleveland. He is getting better every year and gaining more confidence; you can see it in his body language. With a matchup against an equal opponent in Tristan Thompson Valanciunas should relish the opportunity to dominate the NBA champion and take some of the pressure off of Lowry and DeRozan.

4) Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan need to be on their A+ game

It always helps to have your star players performing well when you go against a powerhouse team like the Cavaliers. Having one of those players, or both scoring 20+ points in a game really creates scoring opportunities for the rest of the team. It gives the Cavaliers more players to worry about on defense when they are glued to DeRozan and Lowry. It is difficult for the Cavaliers to run double-teams if Lowry and DeRozan are both scoring from all over the floor. I believe inconsistent play by both Lowry and DeRozan in last season’s series is why the Raptors lost to the Cavaliers. DeRozan and Lowry were streaky that entire series and had no offensive flow.

5) Home Court Advantage

The Raptors finishing the season ahead of the Cavaliers could make a huge difference in the series outcome. This season the Raptors have a home record of 12-6 and a road record of 12-7; the Cavaliers have a home record of 18-3 and a road record of 10-5. Both teams are better at home; therefore, if they do meet in the playoffs they don’t want to have to go to Ohio for a game 7. Over the last couple of seasons Raptors fans have shown how passionate and loud they can be. They even got a shout out from the king himself at the end of the last season’s conference finals.

6) Stopping the Cavaliers Three point shooters

The Raptors will have their hands full containing the Cavaliers 3 point attack. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, J.R smith, Channing Frye, and the new addition of Kyle Korver. The Cavaliers are second in the league in three-point percentage shooting 38.9 per cent. It is a key part of their offense and how they succeed against tough opponents. The most concerning thing for the rest of the league is that Kyle Korver who shoots 40.9 per cent from three, hasn’t even played a game for Cleveland yet. The Raptors will have to close out on those shooters fast and force them to take tough shots.

With only one game left against Cleveland, the Raptors need to send a strong statement to the rest of the league. Toronto should no longer be continually disrespected and they are a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. Potentially the Raptors could play the Cavaliers in a Eastern Conference finals rematch.

