How Does Healthy Rodney Stuckey Fit in the Indiana Pacers Rotation?

After playing in just one of the Indiana Pacers’ last 20 games, Rodney Stuckey is set to return from a hamstring injury.

He was dealing with a hamstring issue for most of the season. Stuck returned in a game against the Bulls on December 26th, but aggravated his prior injury. The Pacers have played it very safe since then with the 30-year old guard.

The question is: how does Stuckey fit in with the Pacers’ current rotation? They’re bringing Monta Ellis off the bench now, which complicates things in the back-court. Aaron Brooks has played backup point all season long, but they could have Monta handle backup point guard duties with Stuckey back.

Stuckey is a very important player for the Pacers. If the Pacers need some points, Stuckey is a reliable option. Whether it’s a hard drive to the basket, a mid-range jumper, or free-throws. He also pushes the pace and creates scoring opportunities for others. It’s safe to say he’ll have a spot in the rotation — no matter what.

Nate McMillan said Rodney Stuckey & Kevin Seraphin would play under limited minutes if they are available tonight. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) February 1, 2017

Monta has had his struggles this season, but I think it would be a low blow to bump him out of the rotation. He’s a proven 11-year veteran. Monta also has some good chemistry going in the second-unit with Al Jefferson, especially in the pick-and-roll. On the season, Ellis is averaging 8.1 points per game and 3.2 assists per game.

Aaron Brooks is another proven veteran, but he’s struggled a lot at times this season. Since the Pacers game in London against the Denver Nuggets, Brooks has yet to score over 3 points in a game. He’s shot just 5-22 (22.7%) from the field over his last seven games. Brooks has also made just one free-throw over the last 14 games. Getting to the free-throw line is something both Ellis and Stuckey excel at.

Back to Stuckey. He’s averaging 9.1 points per game this season. Stuck is also shooting 3.4 free throws per game, despite averaging only 20.3 minutes per game on the year.

He’ll likely be on a strict minutes restriction, but don’t be surprised if you eventually see Aaron Brooks or Monta Ellis lose significant minutes.

