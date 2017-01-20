Houston Rockets vs Golden State: Game Day Preview

The Houston Rockets welcome our playoff nemesis back to the Toyota Center

Tonight’s match up between the Houston Rockets and Golden State reminds me of a classic paradox. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? The force being the amount of threes the Rockets shoot per game. Which in case you were wondering, Houston leads the league in attempts and makes per game. The immovable object would be the Warriors defensive field goal percentage.

The Golden State Warriors currently rank first in defensive three point percentage and second in overall defensive field goal percentage. The Warriors defensive prowess was evident in the smack down they laid on the Cavs and OKC. Their attitude, which is spearheaded by Draymond Green, is to close out and contest every shot. This could translate into a long night and some horrendous shooting from the H-Town boys.

Although, if the previous contest between the two was any indication of things to come, it will be a shootout. These two teams are currently the top two in average points per game. And let’s not forget the previous match up was a double overtime win for Houston. This game was important because of how Harden attacked Curry and made him work on the defensive end. Curry did finish with 28 points, but only shot 4-13 from deep and actually fouled out this game.

Now I’m well aware the previous game was still early in the season and this one is taking place almost at the mid-point. But, if the Rockets can find their stroke again, I would imagine this game to be more of the same. Hopefully, the rhythm Houston found against the Bucks has carried over to tonight.

With tonight’s game Golden State begins a four game road trip and the Rockets will head to Memphis tomorrow. This is a deadly set of back to back games for Houston, but it’s in adversity that character is shown. To that end, let’s get it Red Nation!

